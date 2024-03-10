Francesco Camarda, who is now at AC Milan, is one of the most talked-about soccer talents in the world.

As a result, he has the potential to spark a transfer bidding war among the top European teams.

With a Rossoneri debut under his belt at 15, Camarda is the newest sensation among Italy’s rising young stars. Because of his outstanding play for the young squad, Stefano Pioli decided to give him a chance with the first team.

He became the youngest player to make his Serie A debut earlier in the season, solidifying his place in history.

Although Pioli had few other viable options, he gave Camarda a chance. Apparently, the coach and the club wanted to see how the youngster would do at the senior level.

Whole Europe goes crazy for Italian talent

The bet that the Italian boss made on the offensive prodigy paid off. As a result, the club is now making efforts to extend professional terms to him.

Camarda reached the legal age of majority in Italy on Sunday, making him eligible to sign a professional contract when he turns 16.

Now he has the option of renegotiating terms with Milan or meeting with many prominent suitors to discuss deals.

Several teams in Italy and beyond are showing interest in the teenager as he celebrates his sweet 16 on Sunday. Inter, their bitter rivals, have shown interest and are huge fans of Camarda. However, the striker has always been a Rossoneri supporter and has reportedly no intention of switching teams.

Manchester City, Arsenal, and Tottenham—three powerhouses in the Premier League—have not only gathered information but also sent scouts to assess him. What’s more, they are financially able to provide a substantial contract offer.

The dynamic attacker has also reportedly attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain, according to the most recent Le10Sport report. There are a number of reasons why this may lead to a transfer, but one of them is that Luis Campos is known for signing young talents.

Nonetheless, it also added that Camarda’s representatives are cognizant of the attention garnered outside. But meeting AC Milan is the player’s top goal, as he hopes to become an integral part of the club’s future.

Milan stay possible?

The talented ace has been a fan of the red side of Milan since birth and has a deep emotional connection to the club. Thus, the Red and Blacks are reportedly confident even if he has European super sides keeping tabs on him.

He also went to a game at the club’s Ultras this year, choosing to root for the colors he has worn since he was a little boy. A lot of people are talking about Camarda since he used to be a record-breaking striker in the youth sector, scoring over 500 goals at different levels.

Other 16-year-olds have a more relaxed attitude and know that errors are opportunities for growth. However, when it comes to Camarda, it’s a different story, Italian media say. His club, AC Milan backs him up, spoils him, and supports him. Meanwhile, with the support of his loved ones, he maintains a low profile.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports separately that, due to changes brought about by Brexit legislation, Camarda will have to wait until he is 18 years old to join the Premier League. That is if he ultimately decides that England is the right location for him.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Sportimage