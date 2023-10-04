The number of soccer teams owned by Americans has skyrocketed. Many American investors own teams throughout Europe, from the minor leagues to the top leagues. In recent weeks, rumors have circulated that 777 Partners, a private equity group based in the United States, is actively pursuing a purchase of Everton.

In fact, US owners’ influence over the Premier League is at an all-time high. Should the transaction be finalized, the United States will control 10 of the 20 Premier League clubs. Four of the league’s most successful clubs, including Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal, are among those mentioned.

Boehly spent more than $1.2bn since taking over Chelsea

Buying a team in the Premier League is becoming a popular option. It comes as a result of the English top league’s increasing wealth thanks to TV agreements.

This factor is something that Chelsea owner Todd Boehly seems to enjoy. The 50-year-old has not been shy about spending lavishly on new players since taking over for Roman Abramovich.

Boehly has splashed almost $1.2 billion on new additions since the summer of 2022, blessing his three managers so far – Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, and Mauricio Pochettino – with their desired players.

Unfortunately, he has yet to see the team’s performance improve. Despite a poor start, they will be aiming for a better Premier League finish than the 12th-place finish from the previous season.

Forbes ranks wealthiest American owners

While Todd Boehly is certainly one of the most generous American owners in Europe, it is interesting to note that he is not among the richest. As is customary every year, Forbes compiled a list of the wealthiest sports franchise owners.

Italian newspaper Calcio e Finanza has helped reduce the data down to soccer club owners. It includes Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso and former AC Milan owner Paul Singer, while Boehly is lower on the list.

With an estimated fortune of $8 billion, Italian-American Commisso ranks 114th in Forbes’s overall list of the wealthiest Americans. Singer ranks No. 147 on the list with $6.1 billion, surpassing spendthrift Chelsea patron Boehly, who comes in at 176th with $6 billion.

Prior to the summer, Paul Singer and his company, Elliott Management, controlled the Rossoneri. Eventually, they sold the club to RedBird and Gerry Cardinale.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Pro Sports Images