FIFA issued a three-year ban to Luis Rubiales, the former chief of the Spain Football Association. The decision comes after FIFA opened an investigation into Rubiales in August, which was just days after the first concerns arose. Rubiales previously served a 90-day provisional suspension connected to the misogynistic comments and actions he made toward the Spain women’s team.

Now, FIFA is taking it one step further. The world governing body of the sport said Rubiales breached Article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. That portion cites offensive behavior and violations of the principles of fair play. In other words, that protects the basic rules of decent conduct and ‘behaving in a way that brings the sport of football and/or FIFA into disrepute’. FIFA deemed Rubiales’ comments and actions toward the Spain women’s team after the Women’s World Cup broke those principles.

At the time, Spain had just won the Women’s World Cup. However, Rubiales captured the headlines for the way he kissed his players during the celebration, particularly forward Jenni Hermoso. After that, more accusations emerged over comments Rubiales made about marrying Hermoso. The Spanish women’s team actively protested Rubiales’ status with the side. For example, Jenni Hermoso said she felt vulnerable because of Rubiales’ actions. Rubiales’ mother took exception to that, and she demanded Hermoso tell the ‘truth’ of the events.

In the end, it was a major debacle for the Spanish FA after the women’s side won the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Politicians got involved and eventually helped to oust Rubiales from the Spanish FA, as he resigned in September.

FIFA bans Luis Rubiales from all activities, not just Spain

This ban does not just rule Rubiales out of positions in Spanish soccer. As the ban comes from FIFA, Rubiales cannot partake in any soccer activities. That includes working in other Federations or even other clubs.

Rubiales can protest the decision. FIFA stated the executive has 10 days to request FIFA publicly publish the motivated decision for this ban. Then, he can appeal FIFA’s decision to ban him from all soccer activities.

“FIFA reiterates its absolute commitment to respecting and protecting the integrity of all people and ensuring that the basic rules of decent conduct are upheld,” FIFA stated.

Rubiales scandal had massive reverberations in Spain FA

Rubiales was not the only person to suffer from his actions following the World Cup this past summer. While Spain was entrenched in controversy before the competition with players resigning, the reaction to the end of the Women’s World Cup led to a major overhaul.

Spain sacked the head coach of the women’s team, Jorge Vilda, after winning the World Cup. The Federation cited his previous treatment of players entering the competition. Then, the tumultuous atmosphere after Rubiales forced Spain to make widespread changes.

As part of its motion to clean its reputation, Spain hired the first women’s coach in its national team’s history. Montserrat Tome will oversee the Spain women’s team. She will be the coach to help Spain rebuild and defend its Women’s World Cup title.

