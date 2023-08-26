FIFA has decided to officially suspend Spanish football federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales. The embattled exec previously made headlines for kissing soccer star Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain’s triumph at the Women’s World Cup.

Rubiales initially apologized for the incident, but claimed it was a consensual kiss. Nevertheless, many around the soccer world called on the 46-year-old official to resign from his position for the inappropriate gesture. This even included high-ranking Spanish government officials.

Rubiales, however, has since refused to step down. The exec even made a dramatic speech regarding his decision to defy calls for him to resign on Friday. Along with the kissing incident, Rubiales also expressed regret for a separate inappropriate gesture as well. The exec also grabbed his crotch during the Women’s World Cup final.

Player confirms kiss was not consensual

Hermoso then issued her own statement regarding the incident. The Spanish star revealed on Friday that the kiss was not consensual at all. “I want to clarify, as you can see in the images, that at no time did I consent to the kiss that he gave me,” stated Hermoso.

Nevertheless, the world’s governing body of the sport made the move to suspend Rubiales on Saturday. FIFA proclaimed that the decision will extend for three months while an investigation into the RFEF president continues.

“This suspension, which will be effective as of today, is for an initial period of 90 days, pending the disciplinary proceedings opened against Mr. Luis Rubiales on Thursday, August 24,” the statement read.

Spanish exec now can’t have any contact with Hermoso

As part of the suspension, FIFA has also disallowed the exec from having any sort of contact with Hermoso for the time being. Rubiales can’t even attempt to talk to the player’s close circle or use a third party to initiate contact.

“The decision adopted by the chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has been communicated today to Mr. Luis Rubiales, the RFEF, and UEFA for due compliance,” continued the statement.

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee won’t provide any further information on these disciplinary proceedings until a final decision has been taken. FIFA reiterates its absolute commitment to respect the integrity of all persons and therefore condemns with the utmost vigor any behavior to the contrary.”

RFEF has, so far, stuck by Rubiales in the ordeal. The organization has even claimed to possibly pursue legal action against Hermoso. Nevertheless, FIFA’s ruling will keep Rubiales away from team activities for the near future.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency