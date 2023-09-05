The Football Association (FA) wants to name Pep Guardiola as England head coach. Targeting the Spanish manager would likely only come after the 2024 UEFA Euros. It is widely expected that the current England boss, Gareth Southgate, will depart the team following the tournament in Germany.

According to reports by The Mirror and Mail Sport, FA officials are already making a shortlist of names for the head coaching role. Sitting atop this wish list of managers is Guardiola. The Manchester City manager is regarded as one of the top coaches in the world and has had success wherever he goes. During his time with City, the Spaniard has collected an incredible 13 significant trophies in just seven years at the helm.

Guardiola could fulfill international dreams with England

While Guardiola has won just about every club trophy during his spells with City, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona, he has never managed a national team. Nevertheless, the Spaniard has previously hinted that he would eventually accept a position with a top national side. His current contract with the reigning Premier League champions ends in the summer of 2025.

“A national team is the next step,” Guardiola stated in 2021. “I must take a break after seven years. I need to stop and see, learn from other coaches, and maybe take that path.”

The Spanish coach did mention specific ambitions at the international level.

“I would like to train for a European Championship, a Copa America, a World Cup.”

Current England coach looking to exit with a trophy

Southgate has been England’s head coach since September 2016. While he currently holds a 62% win rate, the 53-year-old coach has not collected major silverware with the Three Lions. England came closest to winning a trophy during the 2020 Euros. They were, however, eventually beaten by Italy in the final on penalty kicks.

The FA desperately re-signed Southgate despite England’s quarterfinal elimination at the 2022 World Cup. The coach eventually reached an agreement with England officials to remain with the team until at least the 2024 Euros.

Along with Guardiola, the FA also reportedly rates Eddie Howe, Mauricio Pochettino, Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter highly as well. Potter is currently the only coach on the list without a job at the moment. Nevertheless, it may be difficult for any of these managers to turn down the chance to coach the Three Lions.

