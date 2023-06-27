Wrexham fans in the United States will get an early look at the team in action for the 2023/24 season. The Red Dragons are set to start their next campaign back in the English Football League (EFL) on August 5th against Milton Keynes Dons. However, Wrexham’s Carabao Cup matchup with Wigan three days later will be available to stream here Stateside.

ESPN+ is streaming the Wrexham-Wigan fixture on Tuesday, August 8th. The match will kick off at 3 p.m. ET at Racecourse Ground in Wales. Wigan was relegated from the Championship after finishing bottom of the table in May. The Latics will play their 2023/24 campaign in League One.

Along with the Wrexham game, the streaming service is also broadcasting a Carabao Cup matchup featuring a former Premier League club. Leicester City visits Burton Albion one day after the Wrexham match. This fixture is set to begin in the same time slot.

ESPN+ airing Wrexham return to League Cup for first time in 16 years

Wrexham will feature in the Carabao Cup for the first time since the 2007/08 season. The Red Dragons won the National League following a successful 2022/23 campaign. As a result, they were recently promoted to League Two, the opening tier of the EFL. The Carabao Cup features all 92 teams in the EFL system. This includes clubs from the Premier League, Championship, League One, and League Two.

Increased U.S. appeal is fueling club’s growth

The Welsh club has become increasingly popular here Stateside. Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElheney purchased the club in late 2020 and quickly increased the team’s global appeal. FX’s hit show Welcome to Wrexham has also boosted the club. Although there has just been one season of the series, a second season is currently in the works.

As the team has a strong U.S. attraction, Wrexham is set for a full summer preseason tour this side of the pond. The club will play four total friendlies Stateside between July 19th and July 28th.

Two of the games will be played against strong Premier League opponents. Wrexham kicks off its tour against Chelsea in North Carolina before eventually facing Manchester United in San Diego. Major League Soccer duo LA Galaxy and Philadelphia will host Wrexham during this period as well.

