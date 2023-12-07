The home strip for England’s 2024 campaign was recently leaked, and now we’ve got a peak at the away option. The Euro 2024 away kit for England is definitely a shocking look for the Three Lions.

Royal purple!

While the home shirt for England is a much more traditional affair, this away top is a sensational change of pace.

A bold look fit for royalty

The entire shirt is a dark purple color, with trim in a light yellow. This includes the iconic Three Lions crest which is rendered in a sharp duotone.

The real bit of interest though is the side paneling. A mosaic of bold stripes runs down the length of the body on each side, creating a flash of color that goes surprisingly well with the rest of the relatively plain shirt.

This color scheme is mirrored on the inner collar striping. It’s also carried through in a styled St. George’s Cross in the inner neck. This is similar to the same graphic that appears on the home shirt, but this time with a few more colors added.

All over the purple portion of the top, there is a textured pattern that has become familiar with many Nike efforts in recent years.

Rating the England Euro away kit

The more traditional red or blue away shirt has been tossed aside this time, and it’s a great decision.

While it’s a stark departure from past designs, it still manages to feel distinctively English. Maybe that’s because this color scheme would look right at home on the head of the King or Queen. Surely Nike was inspired by the Crown Jewels when crafting the color palette for this shirt.

The wild color stripes on the sides don’t feel as loud as you’d think they should. They just work as a perfect complement to the dark purple base.

This time, Nike really knocked it out of the park. Perfect execution of a secondary kit.

Grade: A+

Love this new direction for England? Hate it? Let us know in the comments!

Kit renders: World Soccer Talk.