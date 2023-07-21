Inter submitted an offer for David De Gea. It would fill Andre Onana’s void, who left the San Siro to replace de Gea at Old Trafford.

On Thursday, the Red Devils confirmed the signing of the Cameroonian goalkeeper. For weeks, representatives from both teams tried to reach an agreement. He replaces de Gea, who worked between the sticks for over a decade. De Gea signed with Manchester United in 2011. After the 2022/23 campaign, his fairly expensive contract expired.

Inter made offer for De Gea

Despite making an offer, United elected to move on from de Gea after the goalkeeper signed an extension. Manager Erik ten Hag had doubts about the long-serving shot-stopper. De Gea struggled at the conclusion of the last campaign. However, he did win the Premier League Golden Glove with 17 clean sheets.

During the past week, there were rumors that Inter was trying to sign the Spanish international. As of now, Raffaele Di Gennaro is the sole goalkeeper in Simone Inzaghi’s squad, following Onana’s exit and Samir Handanovic’s contract expiry.

Spanish goalkeeper wants Atletico Madrid comeback

While De Gea weighs his options, reports say he has, however, rejected a transfer to the Serie A giants. The Nerazzurri have offered the veteran goalkeeper a deal with a net salary of $5.5 million, which was one of the major factors in his decision to turn the proposal down. De Gea is supposedly holding out for a salary of about $11.1 million after tax, which works out to almost $215,000 per week.

According to Football365, despite the goalkeeper’s ongoing interest in other opportunities, he is eager on returning to Spain. His former club Atletico Madrid is a potential landing spot, but the Spanish team will need to figure out what to do with Jan Oblak first.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images