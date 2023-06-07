Borussia Dortmund has added a third match to their upcoming United States summer tour. The German giants had already summer friendlies in the United States against Chelsea and Manchester United. However, Dortmund will now play San Diego Loyal on July 27 at Snapdragon Stadium. The arena is also set to host a matchup between Wrexham and the Red Devils two days earlier.

“With the World Cup coming up in 2026, we wanted to shift our focus to the North American market,” Dortmund’s country manager for the U.S. Julius Everke told The San Diego Union-Tribune. “We wanted to remain true to our local roots and play a local team. We have a special connection to our fans. We’re all about emotions and respect.”

“The idea is not just to come to the United States for financial reasons. We want to help develop the game and give back. We want to have the big, glamorous games. But we also want to have a local connection.”

San Diego Loyal excited for opportunity to host Borussia Dortmund

The Loyal currently competes in the USL Championship. They were founded just four years ago with former USMNT stars Landon Donovan and Deandre Yedlin as co-owners. Dortmund will undoubtedly be the most marquee opponent in the team’s history. Club president Ricardo Campos also shared his excitement about the upcoming fixture.

Summer Friendlies: New customers, get $20 off your $200+ ticket order. Use promo code: SOCCER20 Get Discount

“We’re thrilled to welcome Borussia Dortmund to San Diego,” proclaimed Campos. “Our players, coaches, and fans alike can’t wait to compete against one of the elite European clubs come July.”

Bundesliga club returning to U.S. for first time in 4 years

Dortmund will play the game in San Diego three days before they face Manchester United in Las Vegas. The Germans are then set to travel to Chicago to play Chelsea on Wednesday, August 2. It will be the first U.S. tour for the Bundesliga side since 2019.

Tickets for the Dortmund-Loyal match will go on sale on Friday, June 9th at 9 a.m. local time. These can be purchased exclusively at Ticketmaster.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Revierfoto