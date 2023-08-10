DIRECTV, the presenting sponsor of the preseason Soccer Champions Tour, recently donated $27,000 to charity as it capped off an excellent series of matches.

The Soccer Champions Tour was a preseason showcase of contending European clubs that played across the United States. Arsenal, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester United, Milan, and Real Madrid traveled from Orlando to Inglewood and everywhere in between. The tournament resulted in beautiful goals, intense emotions, and a packed audience of fans who rooted passionately for their team.

DIRECTV donates to charity as part of Soccer Champions Tour

Cable company DIRECTV recently announced that they donated $27,000 for each goal scored in the seven-match series to the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC). Its “Goals for Good” campaign promised to pay $1,000 to charity for each goal scored on the tour.

In addition to the monetary donation, DIRECTV helped RMHC families, staff, and volunteers attend the exciting matches. Over 60 mascot children from the RMHC even stepped out into the stadiums. They accompanied some of the world’s biggest stars as they walked onto the field.

RMHC is a nonprofit organization finding and creating programs that improve the health of children across the globe. Coupled with helping families through tough surgeries and providing a safe space to stay for parents of ill children, they even welcome sick children to the bright lights of the Soccer Champions Tour.

Soccer Champions Tour a success

Despite Barcelona’s match against Juventus getting canceled, the Soccer Champions Tour averaged an amazing 58,871 fans per match. Real Madrid and Barcelona’s heated match at the AT&T Stadium also attracted a record-breaking 82,026 fans.

Compared to the Premier League Summer Series, the Soccer Champions Tour flew above expectations. Games were available to watch on ESPN networks, which boosted the hype around the preseason tournament even more. It is not hard to imagine DIRECTV and the Soccer Champions Tour partnering again in 2024.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Avalon.red