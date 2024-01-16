Roma has officially sacked veteran manager Jose Mourinho. The Serie A side currently sits ninth in the standings, having collected just one victory in their last six matches. Mourinho’s final game in charge happened to be a 3-1 defeat to AC Milan at the weekend. The loss meant that the Portuguese manager recorded the lowest win rate of his career with Roma.

The combative coach was previously hired by the American ownership in the summer of 2021. He initially helped guide Roma to the Europa Conference League title during his first season with the team. However, the club subsequently sputtered under Mourinho in recent years. The club has not finished better than sixth with the Portuguese manager at the helm.

De Rossi returns to Roma after spending nearly two decades with club

Along with firing Mourinho, Roma brass also quickly hired former club legend Daniele De Rossi as their new head coach. De Rossi previously played over 600 total matches for I Giallorossi between 2001 and 2019. Only Francesco Totti has featured for the club more times than the former defensive midfielder.

Upon being appointed the team’s new boss, De Rossi expressed his excitement but also understood that he needs to turn things around quickly at the club.

“I would like to thank the Friedkin family for entrusting me with the responsibility of Roma’s head coach role,” stated De Rossi.

“From my side, I know no other way but dedication, daily sacrifices, and giving everything I have in order to face the challenges that await us from now until the end of the season.”

“The excitement of being able to sit on our bench is indescribable. Everyone knows what Roma means to me. However, the work that awaits us all has already taken precedence.”

“We have no time or choice but to be competitive, fight for our goals, and try to achieve them, which are the only priorities my staff and I have set for ourselves.”

Roma fans will hope former star learned from SPAL debacle

De Rossi quickly transitioned to coaching after announcing his retirement from the pitch in early 2020. He was almost immediately linked with several Serie A sides as a coaching candidate. This was, however, although the former midfielder needed to obtain specific UEFA coaching licenses before manning the sidelines.

While working on the necessary courses, De Rossi initially became an assistant with the Italy national team under Roberto Mancini. The Italian was with Gli Azzurri when they won the 2020 Euros by beating England on penalty kicks.

De Rossi then grabbed his first managerial job with Serie B side SPAL in the fall of 2022. Nevertheless, the former midfielder bossed the team for four months after only winning three of 17 total matches. SPAL suffered relegation to Serie C at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Roma fans will be able to properly greet the former player for his first match in charge of the club. De Rossi is set to take charge of the team ahead of their home matchup with Hellas Verona at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

Along with attempting to move Roma back up the Serie A standings, De Rossi will also get to coach in the Europa League. The club advanced to the competition’s knockout round and is set to next face Feyenoord in February. The two sides will play for a place in the round of 16.

