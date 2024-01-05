Chivas is looking to make some significant moves ahead of the 2024 Clausura campaign. The Liga MX club is reportedly set to sign Cade Cowell and Chicharito in the coming days. Chivas will start their upcoming season with a home match against Santos Laguna on Saturday, January 13th.

FOX Sports Mexico is reporting that Chivas has been negotiating with San Jose Earthquakes for weeks regarding Cowell. A potential deal between the two sides would be a historic move for the Mexican club. If completed, Cowell would become the team’s first-ever player who is already an established United States men’s national team player.

Signing Cowell would be a major coup for the Mexican club

Cowell most recently featured for the USA U23s back in November. However, the winger has made eight total appearances for the senior national team. After making his debut in late 2021, Cowell had to wait more than a year to earn another USMNT cap. Nevertheless, the highly rated youngster featured heavily during the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup. He managed to score his first senior goal at the tournament in a matchup with Trinidad and Tobago.

Although it is rare for USMNT players to make the move down to Mexico, Cowell does have ties to the nation. He is of Mexican-American descent through his mother’s side of the family. This means that he was eligible to feature for either the USMNT or El Tri. Cowell, however, has only ever featured for the United States at different international levels.

Despite high ratings at the international level, Cowell has struggled in the early stages of his club career. The versatile forward netted just one goal and added three assists during the 2023 Major League Soccer season with San Jose. Nevertheless, the youngster should develop and progress in the near future.

Mexican striker looking to return to former team

Along with signing a future star such as Cowell, Chivas seems likely to re-sign Chicharito as well. The veteran Mexico forward initially began his career with Chivas as a youngster in the late 1990s. After spending four senior seasons with the Mexican side, the dynamic forward made major moves to Manchester United, Bayer Leverkusen, and West Ham.

Chicharito spent the last four seasons of his career with MLS side LA Galaxy. In all, the forward netted 39 goals and added seven assists in 83 total matches with the American side.

After three successful campaigns, the Mexican striker unfortunately ended his time in LA with a significant ACL injury back in June. He officially departed the team as a free agent in November. Although he is still nursing the injury, Chicharito has received offers from clubs across Europe and the Middle East. Nevertheless, ESPN claims that the 35-year-old forward prefers a move back to his former club.

Chivas will be hoping the two potential new signings will give the club a major boost heading into 2024. The historic team previously finished fifth in the 2023 Apertura season. Chivas fell in the quarterfinals of the playoffs to Pumas.

