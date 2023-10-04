Gear up for each Quakes clash in every competition with our San Jose Earthquakes TV schedule.

The Earthquakes call on a heritage that dates to the 70s, and can count three main eras in their MLS existence.

San Jose Earthquakes TV Schedule

San Jose Earthquakes on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Saturday, October 07 08:30 PM ET FC Dallas vs. San Jose Earthquakes ( MLS ) MLS Season Pass MLS Season Pass



Founded: 1994 (First MLS Season 1996)

Stadium: PayPal Park

Manager: Luchi Gonzalez

MLS Cups: 2 (2001, 2003)

Other Titles: Supporters’ Shield (2005, 2012)

Where Can I Watch the Earthquakes Match?

MLS Season Pass has every regular season and playoff game, streamed live, in a choice of three commentary languages.

The only traditional TV games for MLS are on FOX, FS1, and/or FOX Deportes. Usually, one game per week is featured.

Watch San Jose Earthquakes on MLS Season Pass:

Our Pick: Includes: Every regular season game, MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, & More Sign Up

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2023 found itself on various channels and platforms. The Bleacher Report Football App and YouTube channel, US Soccer’s YouTube, CBS Sports Golazo Network, CBSSN, Paramount+, Telemundo, and Peacock all had matches at different points in the competition.

All of Leagues Cup, which features every MLS and Liga MX team, is on MLS Season Pass. A supplemental TV deal for the tournament has select games on FOX, FS1, Univision, UniMás, and TUDN.

The region’s premier international club tournament, CONCACAF Champions Cup, can be found on FS1, Univision, UniMás, and TUDN.

San Jose Earthquakes History

San Jose was a founding member of MLS, one of the inaugural ten teams. But they weren’t the Earthquakes then. At the behest of MLS partner Nike, the team was named the San Jose Clash.

This lasted until 1999, when the club adopted the Earthquakes name. The original San Jose Earthquakes had played from 1974 to 1998, in the NASL, MISL, and Western Soccer Alliance. For a time, this team featured the legendary George Best. San Jose became the first MLS team to revive a legacy name from the NASL. Seattle, Portland, and Vancouver later followed suit when they all moved up from USL a decade later.

The Quakes would win MLS Cup in 2001 and 2003, and a Supporters’ Shield in 2005. However, this success did not lead to stability. At one point, a proposal was on the table to sell the team and rebrand it as San Jose América (after the Mexican club, similar to the LA expansion team Chivas USA). After the 2005 season, the AEG ownership group relocated the team to Houston, TX where they became the Dynamo.

However, the rights to the Earthquakes’ name, colors, and history remained behind in San Jose, with the Houston team treated as an expansion club.

Official in the MLS record books, the San Jose club was “on hiatus” from 2006-2007. The Quakes returned in 2008 as a continuation of the 1996-2005 team. Since coming back, they’ve won just one major honor, the Supporters’ Shield in 2012.

Originally San Jose played at Spartan Stadium, on the campus of San Jose State University. When the team returned in 2008, they set up shop at the much smaller Buck Shaw Stadium until their current home, PayPal Park, was built. They’ve also played select games at nearby Levis’ Stadium (home of the NFL 49ers), Stanford Stadium, and the Oakland Coliseum (home of the Oakland – for now anyway – A’s, with whom they currently share ownership).

Don’t miss a San Jose Earthquakes Match

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Photo: Imago