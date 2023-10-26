Universitarios fans can use the World Soccer Talk Pumas TV schedule to see each game from one of Mexico’s most recognizable clubs.

One of the premier clubs in Mexico, Pumas is one of the marquee teams from the capital, Mexico City.

Pumas TV schedule and streaming links

Pumas on TV and streaming: U.S. only:



Founded: 1954

Stadium: Estadio Olímpico Universitario

Manager: Antonio Mohamed

Liga MX / Copa MX titles: 7 / 1

CONCACAF Champions Cup titles: 3

Where can I watch the Pumas game?

Following Liga MX in the USA requires being familiar with several different channels and platforms.

Many league games can be found on TelevisaUnivision networks – Univision, UniMás, and TUDN. ViX has most of the matches that are not shown on television.

Chivas home games are exclusive to Telemundo and Peacock, however, so if Pumas is away to Guadalajara, check there for the game.

FOX Deportes and FS1/FS2 also have a small selection of Liga MX games throughout the season. FS1/2 are also the only two networks where you can find English coverage of games.

Fubo and DirecTV Stream are good services for Liga MX fans, as each carries all the channels that show games on TV.

CONCACAF Champions Cup rights are with FOX Sports networks, so for continental action look to FOX.

The Leagues Cup, between Liga MX and MLS teams, is on MLS Season Pass. Some games are simulcast on FOX and Univision TV channels.

Watch Pumas on Fubo:

Pumas UNAM History

The official name of the club is Club Universidad Nacional, A.C. But everyone knows them as Pumas or UNAM. The Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM) owns the club. This is a similar setup to Tigres, which is also a college-affiliated, but professional, club.

Pumas’ navy and gold colors were inspired by the University of Notre Dame. Notre Dame coaches helped establish UNAM’s American football team at the school.

Pumas got their start in 1954, in the second division of Mexican soccer.

In 1962, they were promoted to the top tier for the first time. By the mid-70s, they were champions – winning the Copa México in 1975 (their only cup win to date) and the league in 1977. They would win their first of three continental titles in 1980, following that up by claiming victory in the 1981 Copa Interamericana – defeating Uruguay’s Club Nacional 6-5 in what turned out to be a three-game aggregate series.

After the 1980s, Pumas was on a long trophy drought until the 2004 Clausura and Apertura tournaments. Pumas’ main rivals are Club América, with whom they contest the “Clásico Capitalino”. The Estadio Olímpico and Estadio Azteca are only about three miles apart, which certainly adds fuel to the fire.

The distinctive Estadio Olímpico is located on the campus of UNAM and was the main stadium for the 1968 Olympic Games. It was the site of the famous protest by US track athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos during the 200m medal ceremony that year.

An unmistakable image

While Pumas may not be the most successful Mexico team, they are certainly one of the most visually recognizable. Pumas don’t wear a traditional club crest on their kits, unlike most clubs. Instead, since the mid-1970s, the stylized puma face from the club badge has been featured across the entirety of the front of their shirts. In select instances when they do sport an additional crest in the traditional spot over the heart, it’s usually that of the university, not the club.

Don’t miss a Pumas match

