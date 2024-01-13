Estevao Willian is emerging as one of the most talented young footballers around, and is a considered a Chelsea transfer target. This is despite his desire to follow in Lionel Messi’s footsteps and sign for Barcelona.

Only a few days after acquiring Vitor Roque, the La Liga club remain intent on bolstering their roster with further youthful firepower.

Barcelona have been keeping tabs on Estevao Willian, better known as ‘Messinho’. The 16-year-old comes from Brazil, a country that has produced some of the most famous names in the world.

One of the most sought-after prospects on the market, the Palmeiras star shares traits with Lionel Messi. The Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo recently stated that Messinho has been under Barca’s radar for over a year.

The rising star’s future impact will be monumental, according to everyone in the club. Everybody at the club reportedly appears to share the belief that he would leave an indelible mark on the club. On top of that, Willian has the admiration of Deco, the sports director.

Even in an interview from October, he mentioned wanting to play at Camp Nou. At the time, Estevao called Barcelona his “dream move” and he is thus eager to emulate superstar Lionel Messi in La Liga.

No Barcelona ‘dream move’?

Not only is he a wish of Xavi at Barcelona but is also a target of Chelsea, reports say. To get Messinho ahead of the Blaugrana in the transfer market, the Blues are prepared to pay the large release clause in his contract.

Representatives from London reportedly traveled to Sao Paulo in an effort to finalize a deal for the Brazilian sensation. The player has a staggering asking price of $65 million.

As a result, the young winger is still up for grabs. However, according to Spanish news site SPORT, as of Friday, Chelsea favorites to sign him. Meanwhile, Xavi Hernandez has not yet made a bid to acquire him.

Xavi will have to accept Barcelona prioritizing a defensive midfielder as opposed to further attacking signings in January

Now that Xavi has shifted his focus, the Barca coach will likely sign a defensive midfielder during the winter transfer window. He is also certain that he will have the funds to make a summer purchase. According to the same source, Chelsea allegedly have agents in Brazil to finalize a transaction shortly after.

The publication states that the team managed by Mauricio Pochettino plans to fulfill the release clause in the teenager’s contract. Commissions included, the acquisition allegedly might cost up to $82 million.

Chelsea meet with Palmeiras

Meanwhile, other rumored suitors Paris Saint-Germain are no longer in the hunt. So, Chelsea are taking interest in the teenager extremely seriously Leila Pereira, president of the Palmeiras, has met with technical director Laurence Stewart in Sao Paulo.

Thus, the Blues’ reps went back to London knowing that paying the release clause was their only option to get Estevao. After Todd Boehly acquired Chelsea in 2022, the team began to thrive in the Brazilian market.

Gabriel Moscardo, a youth player for Corinthians who is reportedly close to a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, has also been linked with them.

