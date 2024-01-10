It seems like Mauricio Pochettino’s troubles as Chelsea manager are far from over. The Argentine accepted the position despite the team’s recent history of disarray.

The West London side rebuilt its roster this summer after spending hundreds of millions on player transfers. Having played 20 league games so far this season, Chelsea has 28 points, enough for 10th position in the Premier League.

Regardless, it trails only three points behind seventh-place Brighton and three more behind sixth-place West Ham. Moreover, they still have a shot at winning the FA Cup, which would guarantee them a spot in the Europa League.

But in their most recent setback, the Blues lost the first leg of their League Cup semifinal against Championship side Middlesbrough. This continued a dismal start to the season. If Chelsea can come back from the deficit and eventually win the League Cup, it will have a chance to qualify for the Europa Conference League.

All things considered, Pochettino carries an air of expectation in London. The Argentine, not the players around him, faces the greatest amount of pressure. Although the team’s 51-year-old head coach has been through a lot recently, owner Todd Boehly seems intent on keeping him on the job for the time being.

The former Spurs manager must now guide the team through a challenging period in the recent past.

Comparing Chelsea under Pochettino and Potter

Before the new season began, Pochettino assumed control of Chelsea with the goal of securing a spot in one of Europe’s championships for the next season. But the squad has fallen short of expectations despite heavy investment in the most recent transfer windows.

Pochettino has to deal with are players who have not shown themselves and who are on long-term contracts. When it comes to his trusted players, he has a tough time going beyond Palmer, Thiago Silva, and Raheem Sterling.

Christopher Nkunku’s disappearance is yet another setback, and Reece James’ ongoing problems are a major cause for concern. For the 51-year-old, the second part of the season seems to be all or nothing in Europe.

Results may be slow to materialize due to all the chaos, but oddly enough, Pochettino is not Chelsea’s worst coach ever. In spite of everything, his winning percentage is less concerning.

With 26 games under his belt throughout all competitions, the Argentine manager has a record of 13 victories, 9 defeats, and 4 tied scores. That makes for a total of 50 percent win rate. He has only won half of his games as the Chelsea boss.

What is Graham Potter’s win percentage at Chelsea?

However, has Chelsea ever had a worse start than this? No Chelsea manager in the last 30 years, including Mauricio Pochettino, has had a worse start than Graham Potter. This is the only way to characterize his dismal spell at Chelsea.

Under the new ownership, he was to be the cutting-edge manager who would usher in a golden period for Chelsea. Potter is, without a doubt, an excellent coach; his work with Brighton has propelled them to unprecedented heights.

After Thomas Tuchel’s midseason departure, Chelsea under Potter’s tutelage struggled to a Champions League debut draw against Red Bull Salzburg. On October 1, against Crystal Palace, the Englishman finally won his first game.

Later that month, however, things took a turn for the worse. Brighton, who were Potter’s previous team, defeated his new side 4-1. Potter was fired despite the team’s victory against Aston Villa on April 2nd, as the issues continued.

At the end of his 31 games in charge, Chelsea finished in 11th position with 12 victories, 11 defeats, and eight draws. With this, his victory record is at around 39 percent.

PHOTOS: IMAGO