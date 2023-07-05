Manchester United made three attempts to land Mason Mount from Chelsea before ultimately succeeding. Mount only had a year remaining on his contract. Moreover, he made it more or less clear that he wanted to join Erik ten Hag at United. The Red Devils had a number in mind, which was $70 million. Chelsea’s ambition for more was unrealistic in United’s eyes.

The 24-year-old was United’s main target to bolster its midfield, and the club’s hierarchy reportedly had put in a lot of effort to sign him after they successfully persuaded him to join and reached an agreement on personal terms. However, The Athletic reported that there was a point when the transaction was in danger of falling apart.

Tony Mount, Mason’s father, had a phone call with Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali to help get things moving in the right direction. Slowly but surely, it assisted in restarting talks toward completing the transfer.

Mount says goodbye to Chelsea after 18 years

On Wednesday, Mount agreed to a five-year deal with a sixth year at Old Trafford. The England international, who spent the last 18 years with the Blues, is starting a new chapter in his career with the move.

The 24-year-old sent a moving goodbye to Chelsea supporters on Tuesday. He acknowledged that some Blues fans might disapprove of his choice. The midfielder insisted, though, that it was the ‘right step’ for him at this juncture in his career. Now, he intends to do all in his power to assist United win big trophies.

Mount guarantees trophies for United

“Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under Erik ten Hag. Having met with the manager and discussed his plans, I couldn’t be more excited for the seasons ahead, and I am ready for the hard work expected here.

“I am hugely ambitious, I know how amazing it feels to win major trophies and what it takes to do it. I will be giving everything to experience that again at Manchester United”, he said.

PHOTO: IMAGO & PA Images