Leeds United have signed former Norwich City manager Daniel Farke to a four-year contract as its new manager. The 46-year-old German managed the Canaries for four seasons. On two occasions, he guided the club to the Premier League.

Farke was the head coach of Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga last season. The German club let him go after it finished 10th in the league table. Following a season in which it fired two managers, Leeds suffered relegation from the Premier League in 2022-23. It picked up two points from its last nine games in the campaign.

In 2020, under Marcelo Bielsa’s leadership, they won promotion back to the top tier after a 16-year absence. Jesse Marsch replaced Marcelo Bielsa in February of the following season with the club threatening relegation. However, one year later, Javi Gracia stepped in. He lasted just over two months at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke pleased to take over at Leeds

“I feel humble at this time, I know the responsibility to fulfill all the expectations and I want to repay the trust shown. The most important thing is to create a togetherness and unity within this club again and, from today onwards, I will work on it with my staff and players, and I trust our supporters will be there when we need them. I can’t wait for the first game of the season”, Farke was quoted as saying on the club website.

Farke’s CV looks promising for Leeds

After serving as head coach of Borussia Dortmund reserves, Farke assumed the managerial role at Carrow Road in June 2017. In his second full season at Norwich City, Farke led the team to secure the Championship title. In that first trip to the Premier League under Farke, Norwich finished bottom. Then, once again, Norwich won the Championship to secure promotion.

Following a disappointing beginning to the 2021-22 season, Farke was dismissed from his position in November. Subsequently, he briefly assumed the managerial role at Russian club Krasnodar, but due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he departed without overseeing any matches. Farke then joined Monchengladbach last summer on a three-year contract.

