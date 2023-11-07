Jean-Clair Todibo is a young defensive talent who may soon find the Premier League with Chelsea or Manchester United. Both of the English giants are courting the French 23-year-old to provide cover for their back lines. Currently, Todibo plies his trade with Nice. Before then, Barcelona had the defender, and the Spanish club loaned him out three times.

Still, at the age of 23, Todibo presents an opportunity to fill the aging defensive lines at those two clubs. The Sun reports Chelsea wants Todibo to replace Thiago Silva. The Brazilian’s contract at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of the season. With no discussion over a new contract, Thiago Silva will leave the club after four seasons.

However, acquiring Todibo will not be so easy despite Chelsea’s never-ending finances. Manchester United is also in the Todibo sweepstakes. With endless injury concerns to already inconsistent center-backs, Erik ten Hag sees Todibo as an option that can fill in for years. Plus, Todibo can still develop after ample playing time across Europe.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United have an interest in making this move in the winter. It remains to be seen if Todibo and Nice would be willing to make a move in the middle of the season. However, Manchester United and Chelsea have no shortage of money. Barcelona does, however, receive a portion of the fee Nice would sell him for.

United and Chelsea want Todibo, one of the better young defenders

Todibo has already earned a call-up to the French national team. And, despite his young age, he has 114 appearances in all competitions with the French club. Nice values Todibo. When the club acquired the center-back, it shelled out $10 million to bring him to Ligue 1. That came after a loan spell with Nice where Todibo played 15 league games in the second half of the season as a 20-year-old.

This season, Todibo has been a key reason Nice has conceded just four goals in league play. In the 10 games Todibo has played in, Nice has conceded three goals. The French club is the last unbeaten team in Ligue 1. As a result, it sits atop the league table after 11 games. What is more impressive is the fact that Nice has scored just 13 goals, which is fewer than eight teams in Ligue 1. Todibo’s defense, as well as his teammates at the back, is among the best in Europe.

Premier League ready?

That being said, the jump from Ligue 1 to the Premier League is a major one. There have been instances of defenders transferring over to great success. Todibo would be replacing one of them at Chelsea. Thiago Silva came over from PSG with great success. He instantly helped Chelsea win the UEFA Champions League. Todibo would have big shoes to fill to repeat that.

Chelsea also brought on Alex Disasi and Tiemoue Bakayoko from Ligue 1. Disasi still has room for improvement in his inaugural season in England. However, Bakayoko was a flop upon his move from Monaco. If Todibo moves, he will join a long list of acquisitions at either Chelsea or Manchester United. Again, Nice may not want to let Todibo go if it is competing for its first Ligue 1 title since 1958/59.

