Brighton has apparently joined fellow Premier League sides Liverpool and Man Utd in a race to sign Nico Williams. The 21-year-old Athletic Bilbao attacker is widely regarded as one of the top young talents currently in LaLiga. Williams only made his senior debut for the club in 2021, but has already made a name for himself in Spain.

Following a full debut LaLiga campaign in 2021/22, Williams established himself as a regular starter for the team a season later. The youngster racked up 10 combined goals and assists for Athletic during the 2022/23 campaign. So far this season, Williams has already picked up two assists in four Spanish top flight fixtures.

Another EPL club nearly signed winger this summer

Aston Villa previously thought that they were signing Williams during the summer transfer period. In fact, the Birmingham-based club even triggered the player’s $55 million release clause. Nevertheless, the two sides ultimately could not agree on a contract. Mail Sport even reported that Williams rejected Villa’s salary offer of around $145,000 per week.

Spanish outlet Fichajes now reports that Brighton is currently tracking the Athletic starlet. The news source also claims that formidable duo Liverpool and Manchester United are also on the player’s trail as well.

The Seagulls already have solid wingers in Kaoru Mitoma, Solly March, and Ansu Fati, but they could be prepared to lose a player or two in the 2024 summer transfer market. Fati is also just with Brighton on loan from Barcelona.

Starlet could be available as free agent in June

Williams is currently only tied to Athletic until June of 2024. This means that any club can sign the attacker for free next summer. However, the aforementioned report claims that the Spanish side will be looking to sell the player in January, before losing him for free at the end of the season.

Barca has already reportedly shown interest in Williams as well. Nevertheless, the Catalan club will apparently only target the talented winger on a free transfer. This would essentially rule out a possible switch to the fellow LaLiga side in January.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador