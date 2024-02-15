Even though the January transfer window closed two weeks ago, Brentford has announced a new signing. The Bees have shelled out around $37 million to grab star striker Igor Thiago from Club Brugge. While the transfer was revealed, the forward is set to remain with the Belgian side for the remainder of the current campaign. Thiago’s impending move to Brentford will not become official until July.

Thiago only just arrived in Belgium this past summer following a move from Ludogorets. Blauw-Zwart previously paid just $8.5 million for the Brazilian attacker. This means that Brugge recorded an incredible return on their investment in less than one year.

Despite being a newcomer to the Jupiler League, Thiago hit the ground running at his current club. The striker currently ranks second in the Belgian league with 16 goals in the division. Despite the impressive goal tally, the 22-year-old attacker has racked up goals without taking very many shots. He currently ranks 13th in the league in total shots (52).

Brentford boss applauds move by club to acquire replacement for Toney

The move to sign a striker so early is a proactive approach regarding the Ivan Toney situation. Brentford’s star center forward is almost certain to depart the club this coming summer. Arsenal and Chelsea could have a tug-of-war over the forward in the coming months. Thiago will fill Toney’s shoes at the English club.

Bees boss Thomas Frank echoed these sentiments during the team’s official announcement of their new signing. “I’m very pleased that we have been proactive as a club; big credit to Matthew Benham, Phil Giles and Lee Dykes for the hard work they have done. We are ahead of the curve,” stated Frank.

“We have signed a key player for a key position. Thiago is a very exciting striker who fits the role in our team. He is hard working and a very good pressing player. He is also a physical presence, very good in the box and can link the play.

“He’s progressing well in the Belgian league, so there is big potential and we are looking forward to seeing him in a red and white shirt.”

Thiago will face a tough task in replacing Toney

It remains to be seen if Thiago can fill the void potentially left behind by Toney. After all, the England international has been a prolific goalscorer for the Bees since signing on in 2020. Only superstars Erling Haaland and Harry Kane recorded more Premier League goals during the 2022/23 campaign than Toney.

Nevertheless, Thiago’s statistics in Belgium jump off the page. Along with his league numbers, the striker has racked up 26 goals in 40 total games so far this season. This is now the most goals by a Brazilian player in all of Europe during the current campaign. Thiago has outscored fellow stars such as Vinicius Junior, Joao Pedro, and Richarlison.

Thiago does not necessarily have to be better than Toney with the Bees. This feat would be an extremely tough task anyway. However, the young Brazilian will have to perform admirably to help keep Brentford going in the Premier League. Frank’s attacking style of play, however, should help Thiago receive plenty of scoring chances.

