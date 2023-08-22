Use our Club Brugge TV schedule to find where to watch one of Belgium’s top clubs.

Club Brugge are the second-most decorated team in Belgium – only Anderlecht have more titles.

Where Can I Watch the Club Brugge Match?

Club Brugge on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1891

Stadium: Jan Breydel Stadium

Manager: Ronny Deila

Best Belgian top-flight finish: Champions (18 times)

Belgian Cup titles: 11

Club Brugge TV Schedule and Streaming Links

ESPN+ is where to find Belgian Pro League matches. Club Brugge are frequently amongst the clubs featured each week.

Paramount+ has UEFA competitions such as Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League.

You’ll find those tournaments, but in Spanish, on Univision, TUDN, UniMás, and ViX.

Watch Club Brugge on ESPN+:

Our Pick: Includes: Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, & More Sign Up

Club Brugge History

Club Brugge Koninklijke Voetbalvereniging was originally known as “Brugsche Football Club”, and first founded in 1890. It was re-founded a year later in 1891 and this is considered the official creation.

The club were founding members of the first Belgian league, in 1895-96. Shortly after, however, financial woes caused the club to leave the national athletics union, and a breakaway club called “Football Club Brugeois” was founded. But very soon after, in 1897 they came back together. The name Club Brugge, in Dutch, would not be adopted until 1972.

1920 was the year of the club’s first league title. They added “Royal” to the club name to celebrate, which lives on today in the name, as the “KV” in Club Brugge KV stands for Koninklijke Vereniging (“Royal Club”).

In the middle part of the 20th century, the club spent many seasons in the second division. But since 1958, they’ve been in the top tier continuously up to the present day.

In 1972, when the modern name was adopted, the club won their second league title. They’ve won sixteen more since, which is good for second-most of any Belgian club. They’ve won eleven Belgian Cups, the most ever.

Brugge can also boast that they are the only Belgian club to date to have advanced to a European final. They lost both the 1976 UEFA Cup and 1978 European Cup finals to Liverpool.

Jan Breydel Stadium has been the club’s home since 1975, and hosted four matches at Euro 2000.

Club Brugge news

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).