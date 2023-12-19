Bob Bradley and his son, Michael, are remaining with Norwegian side Stabæk, despite the club’s recent relegation. The former United States men’s national team manager previously accepted the position in Norway earlier this fall. Stabæk sat 15th of 16 top-flight teams at the time of Bradley’s arrival at the club.

The Blues had hoped that the American could help the team avoid relegation by moving out of the bottom three. Nevertheless, Bradley only won three of the club’s final 11 matches in the current campaign. While the results were disappointing, Stabæk was hoping that the former USMNT boss would remain with the club.

The team even called Bradley’s decision to stay “a Christmas present.” Stabæk revealed on Tuesday that the American will continue leading the club in 2024.

“On Tuesday morning, Bob Bradley informed Stabæk Fotball that he wants to continue,” the club proclaimed in an official statement. “After a period of uncertainty about the coaching situation for the coming season, this is a fantastic message to both club and fans just before Christmas.”

Michael Bradley to join father, Bob, on Stabæk coaching staff

Not only is the coach remaining at the helm, but his son, Michael Bradley, will also stay on with Stabæk as well. The former USMNT star midfielder recently announced his retirement from playing. Bradley played his final match with Toronto in October.

The midfielder, however, quickly transitioned to coaching after departing the Major League Soccer side. Stabæk revealed that Michael Bradley will coach under his father.

“The plan is that Michael Bradley will also continue and become a regular part of the coaching team around the A team, which chairman Espen Moe is very happy about,” continued the club. “Michael made a very good impression this autumn, and will be an important contributor for Stabæk Football in the future.”

Michael Bradley made 151 total appearances with the USMNT between 2006 and 2019. Only superstars Cobi Jones and Landon Donovan managed to grab more caps for the Yanks than the midfielder. Bradley also featured in over 500 games at the club level as well. A majority of these matches came for Toronto in his last 10 seasons as a professional player.

Bradley previously won Norway’s Manager of the Year with club

Bob Bradley has a long history with the Norwegian club. The former three-time MLS Coach of the Year previously managed Stabæk from 2014 to 2015. He was even awarded the Eliteserien Manager of the Year in the latter season. The Blues finished third in the top-flight table that year, qualifying for the Europa League playoffs.

Nevertheless, Bradley quickly departed Stabæk at the time to manage Le Havre. The Ligue 2 club eventually missed promotion under Bradley based on a failed tiebreaker with Metz. The American coach then had spells with Swansea City, Los Angeles FC and Toronto before returning to Stabæk in September.

Both father and son will now get plenty of time with their players before the next season starts. Norway’s second-tiered division typically starts in April. Seasons then usually run until November, with subsequent promotion playoffs to follow.

PHOTOS: IMAGO