Bob Bradley is back with Stabaek, a team in Norway he previously coached, returning to management after being sacked by Toronto FC in June

The club announced that the 65-year-old has signed until at least the conclusion of the current season.

Bradley first joined Stabaek in 2014.

He was in charge for two years, during which time the Norwegian side reached the UEFA Europa League. In 2015, under his leadership, the team finished in third place, but since then they have fallen well short of that mark.

Then, in November of that year, he took charge of the French club, Le Havre. Bradley had been unemployed for little over two months after being released by Toronto FC in the midst of a disastrous season in every manner.

What did Bradley say of his Stabaek return?

“Stabaek are a very special club, with fantastic people and a fantastic history. I am very happy to be back and to be part of Stabaek again.” Bradley said upon his return to Europe, via the team’s official website.

“I’m just looking forward to starting work. We had two very good years here last time and I followed the club and kept in touch with many people since I left. I know that there is a lot that needs to be done in a short time, and we have discussed a lot about how we can take the club forward in the right direction.”

Who are Stabaek and why was Bradley let go of Toronto?

Stabaek, from the Oslo suburb of Baerum, are presently 15th with a 4-11-4 record in the 16-team Norwegian Eliteserien. Last week, the team fired coach Lars Bohinen. They will probably be holding their breath in the hopes that Bradley might revive their glory days.

After a dismal 3-7-10 start to the season, Toronto’s front office decided to part ways with the former USMNT coach, who also served as their sports director on June 26. The Canadian side had only won two of their previous 17 games (2-7-8 overall).

Photo credit: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire