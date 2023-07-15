At the moment any kind of Inter Miami transfer news is exciting. Despite the fact the team find themselves at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, they hope a string of signings can turn things around.

The additions of Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets to their squad offers hope of a turnaround.

United by their shared experiences, the trio have spent much of their careers donning the same colors, winning trophies together. Interestingly, they have also faced criticism collectively for Barcelona’s dire financial predicament.

With the trio’s combined experience, they aspire to propel Inter Miami up the league table and make a significant impact in MLS. In addition, the Herons are still seeking reinforcements after Mexican midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro voluntarily terminated his contract.

Another Argentine in Inter Miami transfer to join Messi

Inter Miami have made an exciting addition to their squad by securing the services of Argentine prodigy Facundo Farias. The 20-year-old attacking midfielder will be joining forces with Lionel Messi.

The transfer deal between Inter Miami and his current club, Colon, has been reported by Argentine TV station TyC Sports. Farias will make the move to Miami and contribute to the club’s future endeavors.

Who is Facundo Farias?

Farias is a star in Argentina and has shown his enormous skill and promise by playing almost a century of games for Colon at the youthful age of 20. He has been making headlines in his own nation, where his play has won praise from both fans and experts.

The attacking midfielder is coming to MLS on a $5.5 million agreement with Inter Miami. Bonuses for Colon totaling $2 million are contingent on the player’s success. In addition, the Argentine team will take a share in any potential transfer fee if Farias is sold in the future. This highlights their belief in his growth and development.

The partnership between Farias and Messi carries immense potential and offers an opportunity to revitalize the team’s season.

