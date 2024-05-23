It has been decided that AC Milan will split company with head coach Stefano Pioli after the season. Reports from Italy suggest that the Rossoneri met with Pioli’s representatives to inform him of the decision. This move comes after weeks of speculation about his future with the team.

After the San Siro giants fired Marco Giampaolo in October 2019, they named Stefano Pioli as his replacement. The forthcoming encounter against Salernitana will be his last with the Rossoneri. In any case, with second place already secured, the players and supporters can bid him a dignified farewell in the last match of the season at San Siro.

Still no agreement on severance pay

The Italian boss’ five-year tenure in Milan saw significant achievements. Their incredible 2021-22 Scudetto title and last season’s Champions League semi-final appearance were not enough for the club to keep him after a lackluster campaign.

Also, the inability to sustain success this season and the ongoing struggles in the Champions League were critical factors in the club’s decision. His contract runs until June 2025, so negotiations regarding his severance pay are still ongoing, Sky Italia claims.

“Milan are currently negotiating the termination of the contract with Pioli and his agents, also to avoid having two coaches on the payroll,” journalist Manuele Baiocchini says. Until an agreement is reached or Pioli secures a new position, Milan will continue to pay his salary.

Previously Baiocchini revealed that the club’s total payroll expenditures include the coach and his staff’s contracts, amounting to $12.4 million. As a result, the upper management should initiate negotiations for severance compensation.

Who will replace Pioli at Milan?

Reports indicate that Paulo Fonseca is allegedly close to succeeding Pioli, having verbally agreed to a deal. As per Calciomercato, he will ink a three-year deal with Milan, with a net annual salary of about $3.2 million.

After turning down contract extension offers from Lille and Marseille, Fonseca has decided to join Milan instead; all because of the ambitious and medium-term strategy that the Rossoneri have presented. The opportunity to return to Italy and the assurance of a competitive squad is allegedly enough to persuade him.

A good contender to become Pulisic’s manager, Fonseca had managerial experience in Serie A with Roma; in addition, he has also just had success with Lille. After considering Julen Lopetegui, Sergio Conceicao, and Mark van Bommel, the club finally decided on the Portuguese.

The American owners anticipate an infusion of new ideas and a shift in focus from the newly formed leadership team under the 51-year-old. To strengthen the team, Fonseca could make several additions during the summer transfer window; in fact, it appears that he has already started planning them.

He may be looking to add a right back and a striker to his roster, Sky’s report adds. According to Sempre Milan, the coach could likely have his eyes on Lille’s Tiago Santos, who may replace captain Davide Calabria in the lineup. The rumor mill is also still running at full steam ahead over Jonathan David’s potential transfer to the San Siro after his sensational start to 2024.

PHOTOS: IMAGO