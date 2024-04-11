A transfer to the Premier League has been rumored involving Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee for a while now. Numerous English teams are interested in signing him, and now apparently, Aston Villa has also entered the transfer hunt.

This season, the 22-year-old Dutchman has scored 11 goals in all competitions, demonstrating his excellent form. In addition, he has accumulated six assists along his journey.

Formerly at Bayern, the striker has interest from several clubs, including Manchester United, Arsenal, and Newcastle. Aston Villa’s chances of winning the transfer war for his signing are thus intriguing.

What can Zirkzee bring to Aston Villa?

Aston Villa’s summer transfer strategy is heavily reliant on their next season’s European involvement. Thus, it’s impossible to tell what kind of players they will be after. One thing is certain, though: Villa is making plans for every possible outcome.

The only thing separating Villa from the top four in the Premier League currently is its goal differential, which is why it is now in fifth place. Villa remains a strong contender to play in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Also, if they come in fifth or even win the Europa Conference League, they may find themselves in the Europa League instead. But one player they might get if they qualify for the Champions League is Josh Zirkzee of Bologna.

After this season, the Stadio Dall’Ara is likely to see the Dutchman go. And that’s if the Rossoblu, which is in fourth place in Serie A at the moment, makes it into the Champions League. The player may fetch a price tag of up to $75 million from Aston Villa, according to Italian media.

Bayern Munich to profit from whatever more

Increasing their offensive depth is a priority for the West Midlands club. Their reliance on Ollie Watkins has been excessive this season. No one knows where the Dutch striker will finish up. However, he certainly attracts Premier League offers.

But according to Il Resto del Carlino and Bologna Sports News, Aston Villa is already far ahead of the pack. They have been in touch with Kia Joorabchian, the player’s agent, to address a potential transfer to the Premier League.

Famous for his ability to orchestrate high-profile agreements, Joorabchian’s Sports Invest UK agency represents the Dutch striker. They have the financial wherewithal to pay the entire $64-75 million, particularly if they are to secure a Champions League spot.

According to the report, they are also ready to pay twice as much as Zirkzee’s present annual salary of $2.15 million. Whether the Netherlands international views it as an improvement over Bologna is an open question’ particularly in light of his side’s potential run to the Champions League.

The fact that Bayern Munich has a $43 million buy-back provision in his contract adds another layer of complexity. In theory, the reigning Bundesliga winners may use it to their advantage while selling Zirkzee.

With 40% of the Bologna sell-on fee going to Bayern, the club stands to gain financially regardless of the outcome.

PHOTOS: IMAGO