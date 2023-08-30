USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter named his first squad in his return to the side for a pair of September international friendlies. The United States is taking on Oman and Uzbekistan as it turns its attention to both the 2024 Copa America and the 2026 World Cup. Both of those competitions are taking place in the United States.

The 23-man squad is Berhalter’s first decision since his return to the USMNT. He briefly departed following the 2022 World Cup, where the United States reached the round of 16. A highly public feud between Berhalter and the family of Gio Reyna put questions over his future with the side. However, US Soccer brought Berhalter back, and he is under contract through the 2026 World Cup.

His first squad features a mix of players that featured regularly for him in Qatar back in November and December. However, there is also the chance that four players may earn their first international appearance for the Stars and Stripes. Notably, that includes two players from Inter Miami who are benefitting from the Lionel Messi craze and success.

Berhalter calls European-based squad for USMNT September friendlies

Callender and Cremaschi are two of just four players from Major League Soccer. The others are Cade Cowell and Miles Robinson from San Jose and Atlanta, respectively. The rest of the squad features players from the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, the Bundesliga and prospectively Ligue 1 in Folarin Balogun.

Twelve of the players in the squad were part of the 2022 World Cup team. Notable omissions from that team include Tyler Adams and Gio Reyna. Despite Berhalter’s seemingly cold relationship with Reyna, he assured reporters that the Borussia Dortmund star is out only because of injury. Both Reyna and Adams are nearing a return to fitness, but it was not worth the risk for two friendlies. Ricardo Pepi, who missed out on that World Cup squad, is back in this camp.

Ten of the players in the squad changed clubs in the summer including Folarin Balogun. That includes six players that were on that World Cup team.

This 23-man squad plays in its two friendlies in early September. The first game is in St. Louis against Uzbekistan. Then, three days later on Sep. 12, the USMNT faces Oman. Both games are available on TNT for English-language audiences. Spanish-language coverage is available on Universo and Peacock.

Full USMNT squad for September friendlies

Goalkeepers

Drake Callender (Inter Miami), Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest).

Defenders

Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg), Tim Ream (Fulham), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach).

Midfielders

Johnny Cardoso (Internacional), Ben Cremaschi (Inter Miami), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (AC Milan), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven).

Forwards

Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin), Folarin Balogun (Arsenal/Monaco), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Tim Weah (Juventus).

PHOTO: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire