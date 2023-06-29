The USMNT may have the ongoing Gold Cup, but it did announce friendlies against Oman and Uzbekistan during the September international window. Crucially, that is the time when Gregg Berhalter returns as head coach of the national team. Currently, BJ Callaghan is guiding the team through the Gold Cup.

Under the temporary manager, the United States Men’s National Team won its second CONCACAF Nations League title. A 3-0 win over Mexico preceded a 2-0 win in the Final over Canada. However, this September’s FIFA Date has been penciled in as the time for Berhalter’s comeback.

When and where will USMNT host Oman and Uzbekistan?

The most recent round of home friendlies for the USMNT in September is close to confirmation. In that window, UEFA, CONMEBOL and CAF have competitive games. Therefore, it makes sense that the opponents come from Asia.

Michele Giannone of Univision revealed the games set for Sep. 9 and 12, respectively. The national teams of Uzbekistan and Oman travel to the United States to play friendlies on those dates, respectively. Giannone added that CITYPARK in St. Louis and Allianz Field in Minnesota will host the exhibition matches.

More friendlies will come in October

Eldor Shomurodov could pose the biggest threat to the American defense as he is the all-time leader in goals for Uzbekistan. He has 37 goals in 66 international appearances. On the current Oman roster, Khalid Al-Hajri has scored more than any other player with 18 goals in 45 appearances.

The current FIFA Men’s World Rankings place Uzbekistan at No. 74, only one spot behind Oman at No. 73. Overall, this would be the first time in either country’s history that they played against the USMNT.

Neither of the two nations has ever qualified for the World Cup, although they have been regulars in the Asian Cup. In 2011, Uzbekistan placed fourth in the Asian Cup. Then, in 2019, Oman advanced to the round of 16. Meanwhile, the US men’s national soccer team’s October schedule is also set. It faces Germany on Oct. 14 and Ghana three days later.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport