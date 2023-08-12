It’s been confirmed that the United States, Canada, and Mexico will all host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

It’s unprecedented for the World Cup to take place across three different nations. There will also be a record-breaking 48 teams competing in the Finals for the first time in history.

There is a lot of planning before the tournament begins in the summer of 2026. Games will take place in 11 different locations throughout the United States, three towns in Mexico, and at two sites in Canada.

The 23rd tournament will kick off on May 31, 2026, with the final being on July 19, 2026. The preliminary rounds will begin in 2023 and continue through 2025-26.

Where will the World Cup Final take place?

American cities including Atlanta, Boston, Mexico City, and Toronto will host World Cup games in 2026. Eighty games will take place, with sixty in the United States, ten in Mexico, and ten in Canada.

Now, a fresh report claims that Dallas is widely regarded as the tournament’s top pick to host the Final. This was reported by the hosts of “Jorge Ramos y su Banda” on ESPN Deportes in Friday’s episode.

They also announced that the 2026 World Cup opening game would be played at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca. Additionally, the opening match for the United States will be held at California’s SoFi Stadium. More than 650,000 people saw a short snippet of the episode that was posted on X (previously known as Twitter).

Not first time for Dallas to be mentioned

In fact, Dallas has been suggested as a potential final host before. AT&T Stadium was suggested as the final match’s location by ESPN Deportes’ Herculez Gomez and John Sutcliffe in September 2022.

That news was swiftly dismissed by local politicians.

