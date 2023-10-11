Manchester United center-back Harry Maguire has revealed that David Beckham reached out to offer his support during repeated abuse from United supporters. The defender has been under intense scrutiny over the last few years by home and away fans. Maguire previously joined the Red Devils four years ago in a massive $97 million move from Leicester City. However, things have not exactly gone well for the defender.

After previously being named club captain, United boss Erik ten Hag removed the armband from the player. The decision was made after a series of mishaps on the pitch by Maguire, which also saw the defender lose his place in the team.

Despite getting the drop by United, Maguire is still a mainstay in the England national team. Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has stuck by his center-back when no one else has. In fact, Maguire hasn’t missed an England match since March of 2022. This is a stretch of 18 consecutive appearances for his country.

Maguire saw Beckham as role model before and now with abuse

Maguire made the revelations about the Beckham call while on international duty. The defender claimed that hearing from the former superstar was very important to him. “It meant everything. I’ve spoken throughout my career about David Beckham being someone I looked up to and watched when I was a young boy,” Maguire told reporters.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t end up on the right wing scoring and assisting as many goals as he has. But he was a big role model when I was growing up. It shows how classy he is to reach out to me and to message me. It was something I really appreciate, and it was touching really.”

“I don’t want to go too much into the conversation but the main thing he did is he remind me of the career I’ve had to date and the big moments I’ve had in my career.”

Defender’s family and friends do not attend many away games

The center-back also claimed that his family and friends tend to avoid attending his away matches due to the intense scrutiny. “You play football for memories, for good times for myself but also for my family and my friends,” continued Maguire.

“The tournaments that they’ve been to, you’ll probably speak to them, and they’ll probably say it’s the best times they’ve had and the best times of their lives.”

“Obviously the last year has been a bit tougher for them. I’d say there has been times where they probably haven’t been to as many games as they did previously, especially the away games.”

Maguire and England are set to face Australia in a friendly on Friday, Oct. 13. They will then transition to a UEFA Euro qualifier against Italy four days later. England and Italy are currently the top two teams in Group C of the qualifying phase for the 2024 tournament.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images.