Barcelona must register one of its recruits, Ilkay Gundogan, by Sunday. If not, he is free to leave for another team.

Gundogan made a free transfer move to the Blaugrana. His most recent time was with Manchester City. He is the second captain to lead an English side to the treble. The German midfielder turned down a contract extension from the English club.

He then accepted lesser compensation from Barcelona to finally fulfill the ‘dream’ transfer he had been working for. However, the 32-year-old’s relationship with Barcelona is not off to a seamless start off the pitch.

Barcelona could lose Gundogan before LaLiga season start

Xavi Hernandez is counting on his star acquisition to contribute when Barcelona begins its LaLiga championship defense on Sunday. However, there are rumors Gundogan may go if Barcelona does not have his paperwork in order by this coming Sunday.

Forbes suggests the 32-year-old’s tenure at the Nou Camp may not even get off the ground. He allegedly has a clause in his contract that enables him to depart the club for free if Barcelona does not register him by Aug. 13.

As if leaving on a free transfer would not be bad enough for Barca, but the clause would require them to pay Gundogan for a whole year’s wage regardless of his status. According to AS, a Spanish sports daily, the German player has signed an initial two-year contract that would reportedly pay him around $11 million each season. There’s also an option for a third season.

Barca has only 13 registered players, two of them already left

As the La Liga season kicks off, reports indicate that Barcelona has only 13 registered players. Ousmane Dembele and Franck Kessie, who are both confirmed to have left the club, are included in this group.

The financially stressed team also had trouble registering new players in time for the start of the season last year. Of their five new signings, four were registered the day before the season began, including Robert Lewandowski.

