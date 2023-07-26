The past years of financial hardship led to major consequences at Barcelona and its attempts to register any new arrivals. Lionel Messi had to leave, the club’s purchasing power waned and performances on the field dipped.

The Catalans’ fortunes have improved recently, though. It won LaLiga and the Spanish Super Cup in the 2022/23 campaign. They aren’t out of the woods just yet when it comes to financial freedom. Still, this summer should provide a significant boost to the club’s ambitions.

Wage cap gap finally closed

To pay for new players and keep those who have extended their contracts, Barcelona received a substantial financial increase.

Barcelona is receiving an early payment that extends from a major lever pulled last season. The $111 million sale of Barca Studios went to Orpheus Media and Socios. One of those payments was supposed to roll in this upcoming December. However, Barcelona was able to bring that forward to this summer.

Barcelona could not officially register any new arrivals until that money was transferred. The $66.5 million influx of cash closes the wage gap, Culemania reports.

Barcelona has only 13 official players, more arrivals waiting to register

For President Joan Laporta and manager Xavi Hernandez, this is fantastic news. Especially knowing that Barca’s financial woes have resulted in a current roster of only 13. Those are all players from last season’s squad. For example, Pedri, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde are all in the clear. As are Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele to name a few.

Yet, that leaves off new transfers Ilkay Gundogan, Iñigo Martinez and Oriol Romeu. Moreover, recently re-signed players Ronald Araujo, Sergi Roberto, Marcos Alonso, and Inaki Pena are unregistered.

Barcelona faced the threat of these players releasing their contracts if the club did not register them. Consequently, the news of There was some concern that the Blaugrana’s recruits may be released from their contracts if they were not registered in time to play, so this news comes as a huge relief. Their season opener will be on August 12 against Getafe.

