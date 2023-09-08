Barcelona is attempting to raise funds by selling chunks of grass from the Camp Nou stadium. Club officials began renovations of the historic arena earlier this summer. While the stadium is unavailable, Barca is currently playing home matches at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. Camp Nou is not expected to be completed until 2025 or 2026.

Pieces of Camp Nou grass can cost up to $450

Madrid-based news outlet Relevo is reporting that Barca is selling various-sized packages of grass to their supporters. Small models of the Camp Nou with real turf included will set buyers back about $53. However, the LaLiga club is also offering bigger chunks of the stadium grass at a much higher price. In fact, a large framed section of the turf currently costs around $450.

Each piece of grass apparently comes with a certificate from a notary. This essentially helps buyers ensure that the piece of turf is in fact actually from the Camp Nou. Fellow Spanish sides Athletic Club and Atletico Madrid also previously made similar moves when they transitioned to new stadiums as well.

Spanish club is currently in a financial crisis

Barca will be hoping to raise funds due to the fact that they are currently in a financial crisis at the moment. Forbes recently claimed that the Catalan club had debts amassing over $1 billion. This financial strain hindered the global powerhouse in the summer transfer market. While historically one of the biggest spenders in Europe, Barca actually generated over $110 million in player sales this summer.

Along with selling multiple key players, including Ousmane Dembele, the reigning LaLiga champions technically spent less than $4 million in the market. Veteran midfielder Oriol Romeu was the club’s only costly transfer arrival this summer. However, team officials did get creative in loan deals for stars such as Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix. Barca also signed Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez as free agents as well.

Despite the financial constraints, Barca is still performing well on the pitch. After drawing their opening match of the season against Getafe, the Spanish giants rattled off three consecutive victories. The club will return after the international break to host Real Betis on September 16th.

Photo: Imago