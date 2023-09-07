On Wednesday, the 30-man shortlist for the 2023 Ballon d’Or came out.

French soccer publication France Football unveiled its list of award candidates. There are a total of 60 players up for awards this year, 30 men and 30 women. For the 2023 Ballon d’Or, the top male nominees are Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland, while the top female nominee is Aitana Bonmati of Spain.

After leading Argentina to the 2022 World Cup victory in Qatar, Messi will be a heavy favorite to win another Ballon d’Or award, which would tie the record he already has. If he were to take home the trophy once again this year, it would be his eighth time doing so, with Cristiano Ronaldo in second place with five.

Haaland to battle Messi on shortlist for Ballon d’Or

The 36-year-old, however, had a year of ups and downs on the club level. Despite his best efforts, he failed to assist Paris Saint-Germain beyond the last 16 in the UEFA Champions League. However, he did contribute to the team’s 11th Ligue 1 championship.

But he left Paris this summer, joining Inter Miami on a free transfer. The Argentine immediately contributed to the club’s success, leading them to the Leagues Cup title and the U.S. Open Cup Semi-Finals.

Messi may face his toughest challenge for the honor from another nominee, Erling Haaland. The Norwegian forward was instrumental in Manchester City winning the Premier League, FA Cup, and the UEFA Champions League with 52 goals in 53 appearances.

The 23-year-old scored 36 goals in his first season in England’s top division. That set a record for goals in a season in Premier League history. Individually, the striker picked up three awards. Those are the Premier League’s Player of the Season, the Premier League’s Player of the Year and the PFA’s Men’s Player of the Year.

No Ronaldo for first time in 20 years

But one name leaps out as an obvious omission: Cristiano Ronaldo. The second-most decorated player in Ballon d’Or history is off the list for the first time in 20 years. The Portuguese has not been nominated for the award since his debut season with Manchester United in 2003.

PHOTO: IMAGO / MIS