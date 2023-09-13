Inter Miami is bringing Lionel Messi to an NFL stadium as it travels to Atlanta United this weekend. The highly anticipated clash is a rematch of a Leagues Cup group-stage match. There, Inter Miami cruised to victory as Messi bagged a brace. Now, Messi is playing his first game with the Herons in an NFL stadium.

A month ago, no one could get their hands on tickets to see Inter Miami play. For example, the lowest ticket price to get into Messi’s debut against Cruz Azul was $770 at one time. Now that Messi has played a handful of league and cup games, those prices are starting to level out. Additionally, there are many of these tickets available to see Messi and Inter Miami play Atlanta United.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be open to full capacity. Therefore, the number of seats available for the game climbs from 42,500 to the maximum allotment of 71,000. Many of those seats are already sold. However, fans still have the opportunity to secure tickets.

Vivid Seats is a reseller website that has tickets to Saturday afternoon’s game. Throughout the stadium, tickets are available at varying prices. The lowest price before taxes and fees is $86. Yes, it is in the corner of the highest tier of the stadium. However, it is staggeringly low compared to previous ticket costs to see Messi play for Inter Miami. There are more expensive tickets across the stadium across all the tiers of the stadium. Those, unsurprisingly, go up in price. For reference, the most expensive ticket is for the AMG On Field Club. Each ticket is well over $2,000.

If fans plan on attending the game, they assuredly want to see Messi actually play. The Argentine World Cup winner spoke on the potential to play on turf during his lone press conference with Inter Miami. He said he has played on turf in training for decades.

“I spent my youth on artificial turf, my whole life was on that pitch,” stated Messi. “It’s been a while since I’ve played on an artificial turf, but I have no problem adapting myself again.”

Fans getting tickets to see Inter Miami play Atlanta United will see history. It is the first time Messi is playing a competitive game on turf in his illustrious career. The game kicks off Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. Coverage is available exclusively on MLS Season Pass.

