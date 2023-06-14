Tickets to see Lionel Messi make what may be his debut with Inter Miami are only getting more expensive. There is no confirmed date over when the Argentine may first don the Inter kit. In fact, Messi has yet to sign a deal with MLS as his agent (and father) works out details. However, it looks likely he will make his Inter Miami debut on July 21 against Cruz Azul.

Tickets to any game that could involve Messi are in extremely high demand. As is the case with sports tickets, high demand leads to exorbitantly high prices. That Miami game, a Leagues Cup tie against Cruz Azul at DRV PNK Stadium, has seen huge price changes. Initially, tickets for that game in Fort Lauderdale were as low as $29, and are now sold out. However, on reseller sites such as Vivid Seats, the lowest price for tickets is $770. That is a 2,500% increase strictly because of Messi.

Of course, the arrival of Messi to Inter Miami is not officially confirmed. There are a number of facets to Messi’s agreement that are yet to be nailed down. For example, the clause of Apple revenue sharing on international subscriptions following Messi’s arrival is one. Also, marketing and image rights of Messi in MLS are not figured out.

Meanwhile, Messi is scheduled to play a friendly in Beijing for Argentina against Australia on Thursday, and will then take a vacation before becoming a registered MLS player on July 5.

Tickets also possible for Messi debut before Miami

It’s quite possible that Messi may make his MLS debut on Wednesday, July 19 at the MLS All Star game against Arsenal, two days before the aforementioned Leagues Cup game against Cruz Azul. Given the Argentine’s popularity, and his general soccer ability, MLS wants to have Messi involved in that game. Remember that the MLS All Star Game is only available on MLS Season Pass for international audiences. It could be a driving force for subscriptions if the World Cup winner takes part.

As of press time, the Miami-Cruz Azul game is available in the US via MLS Season Pass and UniMas.

One source from Apple’s broadcast operations spoke to The Athletic, and they said Apple is keen on getting Messi involved in the All Star festivities in some capacity. However, it appears that inclusion is up to Messi. Yet, he may want to make that decision after he has had some time off this month.

