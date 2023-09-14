Harry Toffolo earned a five-month suspended punishment for betting offenses.

The Nottingham Forest defender confessed to breaking FA regulations 374 times. The FA prohibits players from betting or providing information for betting.

A regulatory body has put a temporary hold on the prohibition until the conclusion of next season. Also, the 28-year-old fullback must pay a penalty of $26,100. The decision enabled the defender to join Forest’s updated Premier League roster of 25 players.

Yet, the ban is not immediate. This is a suspended ban until the end of the 2024/25 campaign. In other words, Toffolo will not serve his sentence unless he breaks the terms of his sentence and bets on soccer games again.

Harry Toffolo betting accusations date back to 2014

“Nottingham Forest’s Harry Toffolo has been given a five-month suspension, which has been suspended until the end of the 2024-25 season, and £20,956.22 ($26,053.20) fine for misconduct in relation to our betting rules.

“The defender admitted that he breached FA Rule E1(b) 375 times between January 22, 2014, and March 18, 2017, and an Independent Regulatory Commission imposed his sanctions following a hearing. The Regulatory Commission’s written reasons for these decisions will be published in due course”, the English Football Association said in a statement.

The Regulatory Commission punished the English left-back for offenses between 2014 and 2017. Nottingham Forest’s left-back spent the years in question on loan at various teams including Swindon, Rotherham, Peterborough, and Scunthorpe. At the time, he was under contract with Norwich City. He did not place bets on his teams to lose, though. Also, Toffolo admitted to betting when asked. This may have mitigated the duration and severity of his sentence.

Toffolo signed for Nottingham Forest last summer. He was instrumental in keeping the team in the Premier League despite a relegation battle.

Second Premier League case this year

This is the second high-profile case involving a Premier League player and betting. Ivan Toney picked up an eight-month suspension at the end of the 2022/23 campaign. He is eligible to return to play in January. However, Toney committed fewer betting offenses than Harry Toffolo. The FA found Toney committed 232 rule violations. Toffolo’s offenses reached 274 over a three-year span.

Toney said omission from the England 2022 World Cup team ‘hurt’ him. Moreover, he believed that “someone was out to get him, and the eight-month ban was the worst punishment possible.

