Real Madrid and their leading scorer, Jude Bellingham, face a major dilemma due to Bellingham’s shoulder injury. England’s prep for next summer’s European Championship may suffer an impact by this major decision.

Following his summer transfer from Borussia Dortmund, Bellingham has made 16 appearances and scored 15 goals. But on November 5, while playing for his team against Rayo Vallecano, he dislocated his left shoulder, resulting in a scoreless tie.

While he did finish the contest, he didn;t play in Madrid’s subsequent two matches. He did not start either of the two matches against Braga or Valencia at home. The 20-year-old subsequently trained with England during the most recent international break, however, he was unable to participate in either of their last two qualifiers for Euro 2024.

During Madrid’s 3-0 victory against Cadiz on the last weekend of November, the Englishman made his comeback to play by starting in goal and scoring the third goal. But his pain was plain to see.

There were other instances when he attempted to shield his shoulder from collision while playing that game, and he did so with his protective gear in place. But then, upon his comeback to the squad, he started every minute in the squad’s victories against Napoli in Europe and Granada in La Liga.

What did Carlo Ancelotti say about Bellingham needing surgery?

The understanding in Spain is Bellingham will have to have surgery if the problem doesn’t go away. England have concerns that he might not make it to the European Championships if he has a setback.

However, Real Madrid seem to be planning for the midfielder to keep playing. They intend to take precautions to preserve his shoulder, given his excellent start to life in the Spanish capital.

After hearing that his player could suffer an injury setback, Carlo Ancelotti wasted no time putting minds at ease. The Italian maintained the importance of seeing how Bellingham’s shoulder reacts to therapy.

Jude Bellingham is England’s great hope ahead of Euro 2024

“Bellingham is working on his own because he still has to recover from the ankle injury he had against Napoli. He has recovered well. The shoulder is something he has to look after to strengthen it on his own. He hasn’t had any problem to play. Every day that goes by, he is improving in that sense”, he said, via Diario AS.

In response to a question about whether Bellingham may need surgery, the Italian added: “For now it is not ruled out. The shoulder is a particular joint, if it gets worse, then he might require surgery. But right now, it is off the table, because he feels fine and getting better every day. If it pops out frequently, then maybe.”

What did experts say about Bellingham’s injury?

“Once a shoulder is out, the player will feel pain and this pain usually does not repair itself,” The Athletic was previously informed by medical sources close to the case, who added that a “conservative treatment” is often the first approach.

The insider also said that Bellingham’s surgery is expected to happen “sooner or later,” although he might “wait a day, a week, a season or longer” before scheduling it. “You can live with it as long as you can deal with it. Then you have to operate”, the source supposedly said.

Photo credits: IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto : IMAGO / PA Images