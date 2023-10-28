Electronic Arts has officially unveiled some impressive statistics regarding their new soccer video game EAFC 24. According to the publisher, 1.6 billion soccer matches have already been played in the game since its release. EA Sports FC 24 has only been available to the public since September 29th.

EA also released several other statistics on their latest soccer game. The company claims that 4.1 billion goals have been scored by players from over 200 different countries worldwide.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the top four most selected men’s clubs in the game were Real Madrid, Manchester City, Barcelona, and Manchester United. Users have also played El Clasico more than any other matchup.

Despite Liverpool not being one of the most favored clubs in the game, striker Darwin Nunez is actually the top scorer in the first 24 days since EA Sports FC 24’s release. On the women’s side, Chelsea and Australia star Sam Kerr currently takes the top spot for goals scored by users.

The Premier League has also be the most used division in the Ultimate Team mode. This part of the game allows players to essentially build their dream squad and play against other EA Sports FC 24 community members. The English top flight topped LaLiga, Bundesliga, and Serie A for the number one spot.

In equally as important news, EA also revealed that the knee slide is the most used celebration in the game. The popular and classic goalscoring celebration is regularly chosen over other moves such as ‘arms to crowd’ and ‘back slide.’

EA Sports FC is company’s first soccer game since split from FIFA

EA has been making soccer video games for over 30 years. In fact, the company initially began creating games in partnership with FIFA in 1993. FIFA International Soccer was the publisher’s first release. However, EA quickly simplified their annual game with FIFA Soccer 95. They would then drop the word ‘soccer’ for subsequent releases.

During their three-decade partnership with FIFA, EA had one of the most popular soccer franchises in the world. Nevertheless, the two sides split in 2022 to create separate games. EA Sports FC 24 is the company’s 31st installment in their soccer video game catalog.

Game features subtle updates, but is comparable to last year’s installment

Despite EA’s own impressive numbers, official reviews of EA Sports FC 24 are relatively poor. IGN’s Andrew McMahon praised updates to the practice arena and the ability to comprehensively customize created players. However, McMahon also claimed that not much has changed in the latest version of the game compared to FIFA 23.

“If you were hoping for a dramatic reinvention of EA’s soccer sim to go along with ditching the FIFA name, EA Sports FC 24 is not that,” stated McMahon. “All told, it might have a new name, but EA Sports FC 24 is just about the same, frustrating but beautiful game.”

EA Sports FC 24 is currently available on Playstation4, Playstation5, Nintendo Switch, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Photo credit: IMAGO / SOPA Images