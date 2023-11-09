Wondering how to watch Real Madrid? Here’s everything you need to know to see Los Blancos on US TV and streaming.

True football royalty

It’s not just a name – Real Madrid are the kings of Europe and the world. With the most-ever UEFA Champions League and Club World Cup titles, the club has certainly earned its legendary reputation on the pitch. The likes of Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo, Raúl, Zidane, Beckham, Casillas and so many more have prowled the grounds at the Santiago Bernabéu over the years. Even the worst Real Madrid lineup is still likely to strike fear in the hearts of any opponent.

Where can I watch Real Madrid?

Real Madrid routinely partakes in a variety of competitions each season – and is usually a decent shout to win any, or all, of them. Here’s how you can watch the Galácticos chase down even more trophies for their collection:

Watch Real Madrid in La Liga:

TV: ESPN Deportes*

Streaming: ESPN+

*Most league matches are televised ESPN Deportes in Spanish, but all games are available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish

Watch Real Madrid in Copa del Rey:

TV: N/A

Streaming: ESPN+

Watch Real Madrid in Champions League and Europa League:

TV: CBS*, CBS Sports Network*, Univision*, TUDN*, UniMás*

Streaming: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network*, ViX

*Only select matches are featured on these channels. The majority of games are exclusive to Paramount+ (English) and ViX (Spanish).

Real Madrid Friendlies:

TV: Varies

Streaming: Varies

Friendly matches can show up anywhere, depending on who and where Madrid is playing. For the latest schedule of friendlies, visit our Club Friendly TV schedule page.

Real Madrid Streaming Options

The bulk of LaLiga matches are simulcast on ESPN Deportes, however, this is only in Spanish. Fubo and DirecTV Stream do have the ESPN Deportes network.

Watch Real Madrid with ESPN+:

But ESPN+ has every game. In addition to LaLiga, the streaming service has the Copa del Rey, too.

The UEFA Champions League and Europa League are on Paramount+ with every game streamed live. Certain games are televised on CBS and Univision channels, and you’ll find those networks on Fubo or DirecTV Stream. But if you want all of these massive games, Paramount+ is the top option.

CBS Sports Golazo Network is free to stream, but not many UEFA games are shown on the platform, and they usually do not feature the bigger clubs like Madrid.

For a list of the latest club TV games, visit our Real Madrid TV schedule page.

