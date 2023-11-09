They’re one of the powerhouse sides of the 21st century. Here are the details on how to watch Manchester City on US TV and streaming.

The Blue Moon has risen

Manchester City went from a respectable club to one of the world’s elite in quick fashion after their 2008 takeover. Since 2011, the Citizens have amassed an impressive collection of silverware and largely overshadowed their cross-town rivals Manchester United. A pile of league and cup trophies and a cavalcade of star players have elevated City to one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Where can I watch Manchester City?

Manchester City competes in a variety of competitions throughout the season, and every competitive game the club plays is available to watch in the USA. But they’re all spread across different channels and platforms. Here’s how you can catch each game:

Watch Man City in the Premier League:

TV: USA Network, NBC, Telemundo, Universo

Streaming: Peacock*

*The majority of televised games are not available on Peacock

**On the final matchday of the EPL season, NBC often airs the simultaneous kickoffs in English across their broader family of networks. This has included CNBC, Sci-Fi, Bravo, MSNBC, and others in the past.

Watch Man City in the FA Cup and League Cup:

TV: N/A

Streaming: ESPN+

Watch Man City in the Champions League and Europa League:

TV: CBS*, CBS Sports Network*, Univision*, TUDN*, UniMás*

Streaming: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network*, ViX

*Only select matches are featured on these networks. Most games are only streamed on Paramount+ (English) and ViX (Spanish).

Man City Friendlies:

TV: Varies

Streaming: Varies

Friendly matches can appear on any number of channels or services. For the latest schedule of these games, visit our Club Friendly TV schedule page.

Man City Streaming Options

Most EPL games are televised live. However, some games, such as the October 2023 Manchester Derby, are exclusive to Peacock. Streaming services like Fubo, Sling, and DirecTV Stream do carry all the TV networks that show the Premier League, so you’ll still get the bulk of games.

Watch Man City with Fubo:

For the FA Cup and Champions League, though, ESPN+ and Paramount+ (or ViX) are almost essential. Most games are only available via streaming. Fubo and DirecTV Stream do include the TV channels that show the handful of UEFA matches on TV.

CBS Sports Golazo Network is free to stream, however very few UEFA games are streamed on the platform.

For a list of the latest club TV games, visit our Manchester City TV schedule page.

