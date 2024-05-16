The Premier League 2023/24 season finale is here. The general consensus is that the league is already decided. Manchester City has a clear lead on Arsenal in the table, and both teams have relatively straightforward games on Sunday. Aston Villa secured the last Champions League spot, so the top-four is finished. Sheffield United, Burnley, and Luton Town are all surely going down. While not mathematically eliminated from contention, Luton requires a miracle to stay up.

Yet, there is still plenty to watch. Each game, including those involving Arsenal and Manchester City, have something at stake. Some clubs can secure a spot in Europe via the Europa League or Europa Conference League. Others are simply looking for a higher finish in the table, which means more money in earnings. Finally, this is the chance for some clubs to celebrate or commemorate a season or a coach.

Here is each game on the docket on Championship Sunday with storylines to follow in each.

Premier League season finale: Championship Sunday

Every game in the final matchday of the Premier League season is streaming on Peacock. Four of the games are also available on NBC’s TV channels.

Manchester City vs. West Ham United – NBC, Telemundo

A win guarantees Manchester City its fourth Premier League title in a row, something that has never happened in league history. City is entering this game with a two-point lead in the Premier League table with a worse goal differential than Arsenal. As a result of that, a draw or even a loss would be enough to clinch the title if Arsenal drops points in any capacity.

West Ham, unfortunately for Arsenal, is not playing for anything. The Hammers will finish ninth in the table. While there are rumors swirling about the future of David Moyes, this could be the Scot’s last game at the helm of the London club.

Arsenal vs. Everton – USA Network, Universo

Arsenal is clinging to hope that its London neighbors can do it some help. Arsenal has not dropped points since that loss against Aston Villa that opened the door for Manchester City. Pep Guardiola conceded that had City lost against Tottenham, Arsenal would have won the title. Now, Arsenal needs a City loss or draw. If that happens, an Arsenal win clinches a first Premier League title in two decades.

Everton, currently 15th despite its ample points deductions, can finish in that spot or one place beneath it in 16th. That largely depends on Brentford’s result, which trails Everton by one point.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Manchester United – CNBC

Despite its struggles, Manchester United can still reach a spot in Europe next season. Following its win over Newcastle on Wednesday, United sits level on points with Newcastle, but with an insurmountable goal differential deficit. Bettering Newcastle’s result against Brentford will put United into the Europa Conference League IF Manchester City wins the FA Cup. United can still earn a spot in the Europa League if it defeats Manchester City.

Chelsea vs. Bournemouth – Golf Channel

With a win or a draw against Bournemouth, Chelsea guarantees a spot in Europe. That, once again, comes down to the FA Cup. If City wins the FA Cup, Chelsea will play in the Europa League. If Manchester United wins the FA Cup, Chelsea will play in the Europa Conference League. That said, Chelsea can also earn Europa League qualification with a win and a Tottenham loss against Sheffield United.

Bournemouth is not going to shy away from Chelsea, though. The Cherries can clinch a spot in the top half of the table with a win and dropped points from Brighton.

Sheffield United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Losing to Manchester City midweek eliminated Tottenham’s chances of reaching the UEFA Champions League. However, a win or a draw at Bramall Lane will lock up a spot in the Europa League next season. Chelsea dropping points also secures that placement. Sheffield United will finish at the bottom of the table, and this will be its last game in the Premier League, at least for one year.

Brentford vs. Newcastle United

Qualifying for Europe is out of Newcastle’s hands. The best it can do is put itself in a good position to reach Europe with a win. Three points combined with a Chelsea loss takes Newcastle to sixth. That is enough for at least a Europa Conference League spot. That rises to a Europa League spot if Manchester City wins the FA Cup.

Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves is one of those teams looking to climb the table in the final matchday. If all goes in its favor, Wolves can jump three spots in the table. That equates to about $12 million in additional prize money, which is massive for a club looking to break into the top half.

The focus on this game, though, is that it is Jürgen Klopp’s last game as Liverpool manager. The German has had a stellar career at Anfield, and now he gets the emotional sendoff he deserves. Liverpool has already locked up third in the Premier League, so the celebration of Klopp will be on this Sunday.

Luton Town vs. Fulham

So, you are saying there is a chance? Luton Town is not out of it when it comes to Premier League survival, at least mathematically. Luton is three points behind Nottingham Forest and staring relegation down. Additionally, Luton has a goal differential that is 12 goals worse than Forest. The one scenario that seems possible for Luton is a six-goal win over Fulham and a six-goal loss from Nottingham Forest. The next tiebreaker is goals scored, which Luton does have the advantage in. Is it likely to happen? No, of course not. But it would be some story in Premier League lore if it did.

Burnley vs. Nottingham Forest

Forest can mathematically secure safety in the Premier League by not losing against relegation-bound Burnley. Of course, it can also stay in the top flight if it does not lose by the biggest scoreline in the Premier League this season. In all likelihood, Forest will stay up and finish 17th, while Burnley will go down.

Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa

Aston Villa is in cruise control after qualifying for the Champions League via Tottenham’s loss. Unai Emery’s side will finish fourth regardless of result on Sunday. Crystal Palace is looking to end its season by continuing this run it is on. Following five wins in its last six games, momentum is great for next season. More importantly is the money involved with a win. Palace is two points behind both Brighton and Bournemouth. For every league place Palace can move up, it will receive $4 million in prize money. Therefore, if Palace wins and the two aforementioned clubs lose, Palace can earn an additional $8 million.

