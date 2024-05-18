The 2023-24 season has witnessed a remarkable resurgence for several players who departed Chelsea before the current campaign began.

These players, now making waves at their new clubs, are demonstrating their true potential. In fact, they are enjoying robust seasons away from the pressures of Stamford Bridge. Among them, two former Chelsea players, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic, have particularly stood out with their performances at AC Milan.

Chelsea had a difficult season, and both struggled to make an impact. Injury and difficult times at the club led to frustration all around.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic have found a new lease on life at the prestigious Italian club. Both players have managed to steer clear of the injury woes that often hampered their time in London. It is a situation that has been a notable issue for Mauricio Pochettino’s squad this season.

Their newfound physical resilience has allowed them to contribute significantly to Milan’s campaign, underscoring their value as key players for the team. The USMNT star, in particular, has rediscovered his goalscoring prowess. Interestingly, it’s a quality that the Blues fans rarely saw during his tenure in West London.

Hitting Kaka’s heights

Leaving England for San Siro in the summer of 2023 was a courageous move for the US national team player. He has amazed many with his work ethic and technical skills while adjusting to a new team, nation, and culture.

While this is his first season at the San Siro, he has 15 goals in all competitions and is having the finest season of his career.

The $22 million the Rossoneri spent for him seems like a steal now. His recent performance in the Serie A victory over Cagliari was a testament to his revived form. He not only netted a brace but also achieved a remarkable milestone.

According to Opta, the 25-year-old American has become the first midfielder since the legendary Kaka to score more than ten goals in a season for AC Milan. Kaka, a club icon, won the Ballon d’Or in 2007 and led the club to their last UEFA Champions League glory.

As he became the last player to do so in 2005-06, the Brazilian scored 11 goals. It means Pulisic broke an almost two-decade-old club record. This only makes the accomplishment all the more impressive.

What did Pulisic say?

Being ranked alongside Kaka made the 25-year-old very happy, and he made no secret of it. “I saw the statistics”, he admitted at the Gentleman Fair Play Awards. “It’s nice to be associated with a player like that, a legend of the club, I really have to be thankful for being a part of it”.

Following his embrace of a new beginning in Milan, Pulisic finally has the consistent playing time he sorely lacked in England. Regarding starting again in the Italian Serie A, he elaborated: “It was fantastic.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to play for Milan. I love the city, the team, it was a great first year for me. The food isn’t that bad either! (laughs).”

Photo credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire