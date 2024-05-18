Among Spain’s soccer players, Isco ranks high for both ability and creativity. In the vibrant cauldron of the Benito Villamarin, a star once dimmed found his light again.

Isco, the former Real Madrid maestro, had rediscovered his magic in the green and white of Real Betis.

But as with all great stories, there came a twist of fate that has unfortunately scuppered his dream resurrection. For Isco, the journey to Betis was more than just a transfer; it was a lifeline.

After his illustrious tenure with Los Blancos, where he clinched five European Cups, his career had taken a downward spiral. Once the darling of the Santiago Bernabeu, he found himself sidelined under multiple managers, his brilliance fading into obscurity.

The final years at Madrid were tough. He started only one league game in the 2021-2022 season and played a mere 400 minutes in his final year.

A move to Sevilla promised a resurgence, but it ended abruptly amid a backstage altercation with the club’s sporting director.

Brief stints and failed negotiations elsewhere followed, leaving the midfielder in professional limbo.

Yet, Betis saw an opportunity where others saw a gamble. The decision to sign him was swift, driven by sporting director Ramon Planes and coach Manuel Pellegrini, who had a history with the player. “It’s a chance to prove himself,” Planes stated, and Isco seized it with both hands.

Impressive numbers for Euro 2024 squad spot

From the moment he donned the Green-and-Whites jersey, the 32-year-old was a revelation. Pellegrini’s faith was rewarded as the midfielder delivered performances reminiscent of his prime. He became the heart of the team, orchestrating play, scoring goals, and leading by example.

His current accomplishment in La Liga is noteworthy since it surpassed even Cristiano Ronaldo‘s feats. The 32-year-old has been outstanding this season, contributing eight goals and five assists. However, his Man of the Match total is really remarkable. In just 28 games, he was named the MOTM 19 times, a testament to his renewed vigor and undeniable talent.

When compared to Ronaldo’s finest season in Spain, this total is even more impressive. Based on the data provided by the Messi versus Ronaldo app, Roanldo earned 17 MOTM accolades in La Liga in 2014-15.

Betis fans have watched in awe as Isco, now fitter and more determined than ever, danced through defenses with the grace and skill that once made him a star at Madrid. His touch is sublime, his vision unparalleled, and his ability to change the game almost magical.

A lot of people have taken note of Isco’s dominant performances, and many are wondering whether Spain would bring him to Euro 2024. Luis de la Fuente, coach of La Rioja, has even acknowledged that he seems to be considering the player.

“Isco is a player that I really like and who is having a great season. This Sunday, he played a spectacular game. The truth is that he can, he can be with us”, said the coach.

What did Real Betis say?

Isco hasn’t had an appearance for Spain since 2019. That was the year that Real Madrid benched him. After starting 36 of Real Madrid’s 49 games in the 2017-18 season, his starting status vanished.

However, on a fateful Thursday evening, the joy turned to despair. As Betis visited Las Palmas away, Isco suffered a serious injury to his calf and had to be removed from the game. His agony was palpable as he signaled to be substituted, his face contorted in pain and disappointment.

Therefore, Real Betis’s confirmation of the seriousness of his injury on Thursday crushed his dreams of being included in the Euro 2024 team. They announced that the veteran would not be participating in the tournament due to a broken fibula in his left leg.

“After the tests carried out on Isco Alarcon today, it is confirmed that the player has suffered a diaphyseal fracture in his left fibula. The Club’s medical services will assess the need for surgical intervention to resolve the injury in the next few hours”, they said in a statement

Photo credit: IMAGO / NurPhoto