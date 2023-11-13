Whether you’ve been supporting the team before it even existed, or only recently jumped on the bandwagon, here’s how to watch Inter Miami on US TV and streaming.

The Herons

Inter Miami certainly got off to a rocky start. It took six years from the initial announcement of the club in 2014 before they first kicked a ball in 2020. Then that first season was derailed by COVID just days before their first ever home game. Mediocre results then followed for two-plus seasons. And like their MLS predecessors, the Miami Fusion, the club doesn’t actually play in Miami (until 2025 at the earliest). But in summer 2023 Inter Miami became the toast of the US Soccer landscape when they signed arguably the biggest star ever, Lionel Messi.

Where can I watch Inter Miami?

Inter Miami by default competes in three competitions each year: MLS, Leagues Cup, and the U.S. Open Cup. Here’s how you can watch in those tournaments and beyond:

Watch Inter Miami in MLS:

TV: FOX, FS1, FOX Deportes

Streaming: MLS Season Pass, Apple TV (Free)

*Every MLS regular season and playoff game streams live on MLS Season Pass. Select games are free on the Apple TV app.

Watch Inter Miami in the U.S. Open Cup:

TV: CBS Sports Network, Universo, Telemundo

Streaming: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network, Peacock, US Soccer YouTube, B/R Football

Watch Inter Miami in CONCACAF Champions CUP:

TV: FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus, Univision, TUDN

Streaming: ViX

Watch Inter Miami in Leagues Cup:

TV: FOX, FS1, FS2, Univision, TUDN

Streaming: MLS Season Pass

*Every Leagues Cup game streams live on MLS Season Pass, select games only on TV.

Inter Miami Friendlies:

TV: Varies

Streaming: Varies

These games can show up anywhere, so visit our Club Friendly TV schedule page for the latest listings.

Inter Miami Streaming Options

MLS Season Pass is essential for a fan of any MLS club, there is no way around it. With every league match and Leagues Cup too, it’s the way to go. If you’re a season ticket holder, you get a subscription for free which is a nice perk.

Watch Inter Miami with MLS Season Pass:

Fubo and DirecTV Stream, as well as Sling, have TV networks that air the handful of MLS league games and other competitions the club may compete in.

For a list of the latest club TV games, visit our Inter Miami TV schedule page.

