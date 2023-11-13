Want to view the Blues? Here’s all the info you need to know on how to watch Chelsea on US TV and streaming.

West London’s Blues

Chelsea are one of England’s most successful clubs all-time, and as a London-based side, one of the most prominent. In fact, Chelsea are the only London club that has ever, as of 2023, won the UEFA Champions League. Especially since the turn of the 21st century, the Blues have attracted world-class players to Stamford Bridge and have been a consistent threat for trophies.

Where can I watch Chelsea?

Chelsea are usually a top-six contender in the EPL each season, which puts them in a place for international competition as well as domestic. We’re here to help you find the different games in these various tournaments:

Watch Chelsea in the Premier League:

TV: USA Network, NBC, Telemundo, Universo

Streaming: Peacock*

*The majority of televised games are not available on Peacock

**On the final matchday of the EPL season, NBC often airs the simultaneous kickoffs in English across their broader family of networks. This has included CNBC, Sci-Fi, Bravo, MSNBC, and others in the past.

Watch Chelsea in the FA Cup and League Cup:

TV: N/A

Streaming: ESPN+

Watch Chelsea in the Champions League and Europa League:

TV: CBS*, CBS Sports Network*, Univision*, TUDN*, UniMás*

Streaming: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network*, ViX

*Only select games are featured on these networks. Most are only streamed on Paramount+ (English) and ViX (Spanish).

Chelsea Friendlies:

TV: Varies

Streaming: Varies

Friendly matches can show up almost anywhere that airs soccer. For the latest schedule of these games, visit our Club Friendly TV schedule page.

Chelsea Streaming Options

While some games each week are exclusive to Peacock, most EPL matches are televised live in English and Spanish. Fubo, Sling, and DirecTV Stream will get you all of the TV networks that show the Premier League.

Watch Chelsea with Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

To see Chelsea in the FA Cup and Champions League, you’ll want an ESPN+ and Paramount+ (or ViX)subscription. Fubo and DirecTV Stream do include the TV channels that show the handful of UEFA matches on TV, but since most games are exclusive to streaming (all FA and EFL Cup games are only on ESPN+), it’s the only surefire way to see every Chelsea match in Europe.

CBS Sports Golazo Network is free to stream, which is great, but the odds of Chelsea being featured in one of their rare UEFA matches are low.

For a list of the latest club TV games, visit our Chelsea TV schedule page.

More resources for soccer fans

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

