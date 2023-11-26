We’ve got you covered if you’re wondering how to watch Boca Juniors on US TV and streaming. Here’s what you need to know.

One of South America’s finest

Boca Juniors has the most total titles of any Argentine club. In terms of international success, only Real Madrid and Egypt’s Al Ahly can say they have more trophies than Boca. The La Bombonera stadium is as legendary as the club itself, boasting a distinctive layout and sensational atmosphere – especially when playing arch-rivals River Plate in the Superclásico.

Where can I watch Boca Juniors?

Boca is usually a contender for the title in Argentina and frequently plays in CONMEBOL competitions as well. Check out where you can watch each competition below:

Watch Boca Juniors in the Primera División:

TV: TyC Sports

Streaming: Paramount+, ViX



Watch Boca Juniors in Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana:

TV: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español

Streaming: beIN SPORTS CONNECT*

*beIN SPORTS CONNECT is an overflow streaming platform, similar to ESPN, and requires a TV or streaming plan that carries the main beIN TV channels

Boca Juniors Friendlies:

TV: Varies

Streaming: Varies

Friendly matches depend on the specifics of each game. For the latest schedule of friendlies, visit our Club Friendly TV schedule page.

Boca Juniors Streaming Options

You can watch Boca league games in English on Paramount+. Games in Spanish are available via the TyC network on Fanatiz, Fubo, or ViX.

Watch Boca Juniors with Fubo

Since both Fanatiz and Fubo carry beIN channels, which show Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana, and they each also have Argentine league games, either is a good choice for all-encompassing coverage.

Sling TV also offers plans that include beIN for CONMEBOL matches.

For a list of the latest club TV games, visit our Boca TV schedule page.

