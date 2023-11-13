Looking for how to watch AC Milan on US TV and streaming? We’ve got I Rossoneri fans covered with where you can see every game.

The iconic Red and Black

Milan are one of the most well known and successful teams in Italy. Domestically and internationally, AC Milan have acquired an impressive collection of trophies. Playing out of the iconic San Siro stadium, Milan consistently fields an impressive side and competes for titles each season. AC Milan are one of just six clubs who’ve earned the right to wear the UEFA “multiple winner badge” – only bestowed to teams who’ve won at least five total European Cups, or three in a row (Milan have won seven total as of 2023).

Where can I watch AC Milan?

AC Milan are frequent players on the international stage. Here’s how you can see their matches in all the different competitions:

Watch AC Milan in Serie A:

TV: CBS Sports Network*

Streaming: Paramount+

*Only 1-2 games each week are featured on CBSSN, if any

Watch AC Milan in the Coppa Italia:

TV: N/A

Streaming: Paramount+

Watch AC Milan in the Champions League and Europa League:

TV: CBS*, CBS Sports Network*, Univision*, TUDN*, UniMás*

Streaming: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network*, ViX

*Only select games are featured on these networks. Most are only streamed on Paramount+ (English) and ViX (Spanish).

AC Milan Friendlies:

TV: Varies

Streaming: Varies

Friendly matches can pop up anywhere, so check our Club Friendly TV schedule page for the latest listings.

AC Milan Streaming Options

Fans of Italian clubs have it easy, as almost every match can be found on a single platform.

Every Serie A, Coppa Italia, and UEFA game is streamed live on Paramount+.

Some UEFA Champions League games are shown on CBS and Univision TV networks, but if you want to see most games, you’ll need Paramount+.

Watch AC Milan with Paramount+:

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

CBS Sports Golazo Network is free to stream and does show UEFA matches here and there.

For a list of the latest club TV games, visit our AC Milan TV schedule page.

More resources for soccer fans

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Have questions on how to watch AC Milan? Let us know in the comments section!