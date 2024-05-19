Manchester City beat West Ham United 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon as Pep Guardiola’s side claimed a fourth successive Premier League title.

Phil Foden got the hosts off to a perfect start when he superbly drilled in the opening goal from the edge of the box after only 79 seconds.

The English midfielder showed why he was named the Premier League Player of the Year. He dominated the game and was untouchable in the opening first quarter.

The 23-year-old made it 2-0 for City in the 18th minute finishing off a fine team move and a pinpoint low drilled cross from Jeremy Doku from the left wing.

Erling Haaland had several glorious opportunities to extend the lead, but the Norwegian striker failed to hit the back of the net on each occasion.

West Ham give Etihad a scare

West Ham were thoroughly outplayed throughout the half, but they halved the deficit from Mohammed Kudus’ stunning overhead kick following a corner in the 42nd minute. City, however, slammed the door shut just on the stroke of the hour with a fine strike from 18 yards out.

Guardiola’s side saw the game out by dominating possession and their usual verve as they created history. Interestingly, only Sir Alex Ferguson, during his reign from 1993 to 2013, has more Premier League trophies than Guardiola at City.

Arsenal did their part on the day as they clawed back from behind to beat Everton 2-1 with a late goal from Kai Havertz. However, it proved to be a little too late as the Gunners ended two points shy of City in what has been an outstanding season for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Elsewhere on an emotional day at Anfield, on Jurgen Klopp’s farewell day as Liverpool manager, the Reds ran out 2-0 winners against Wolves.

Aston Villa, who were already guaranteed of a fourth placed finish were humbled 5-0 by Crystal Palace thanks to Jean-Philippe Mateta’s sumptuous hattrick. The London side who have been in terrific form of late, finished 10th with 4 wins in their last 5 league games.

Europa league qualification for Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur guaranteed a Europa League spot as they beat already relegated Sheffield United 3-0 away from home. The North London side finished with 66 points, three ahead of Chelsea, who beat Bournemouth 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Should Manchester City beat Manchester United next weekend in the FA Cup final, Chelsea will be playing in the Europa League. That will also guarantee European football for Newcastle United who beat Brentford 4-2 and finished seventh, level on 60 points with Manchester United but having a higher goal difference.

United, however, will have fate in their own hands for Europe next season as they take on City in the FA Cup final. Eric ten Hag’s side finished the league season by beating Brighton 2-0 at the Amex Stadium.

Luton Town joined Burnley and Sheffield United back into the Championship as Nottingham Forest beat Burnley 2-1 at the City ground. Forest finished with 32 points; six clear of 18th placed Luton.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images